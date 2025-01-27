Fumed Silica Industry Analysis in South East Asia & Pacific is Set to Reach US$ 251.5 Million by 2034 at a 2.9% CAGR

Fumed Silica Industry Analysis in South East Asia & Pacific

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales of fumed silica in South East Asia & Pacific are anticipated to reach US$ 188.9 million in 2024, according to a recently released Fact.MR analysis. The market is estimated to grow at a 2.9% CAGR to reach US$ 251.5 million by the end of 2034.A number of South East Asian and Pacific nations are making large investments in the development of their infrastructure, including the building of roads, bridges, buildings, and other projects. Fumed silica is used in concrete and other building materials to improve rheology, decrease shrinkage, and increase durability. It is anticipated that the growing number of infrastructure projects in South East Asia and the Pacific will raise demand for fumed silica.One of the main markets for fumed silica is the paints and coatings industry. A wide range of sectors are covered by the industrial coatings industry, including marine, automotive, and construction. Over the ensuing years, this aspect is expected to drive the growth in demand for fumed silica.The use of fumed silica in industrial and decorative paints and coatings is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period, mostly due to rising consumer spending and disposable income as well as consistent industrial production growth (including in the automotive sector).For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9912 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The South East Asia & Pacific fumed silica market is projected to grow from US$ 188.9 million in 2024 to US$ 251.5 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 2.9%.Product Type: Hydrophobic fumed silica is expected to hold over 58% market share in 2024.Application: Silicone rubber applications are anticipated to account for more than 39% of the market in 2024.South Korea: The market is valued at US$ 76.1 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% to reach US$ 97.5 million by 2034.Taiwan: Demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2034.Infrastructure Development: Significant investments in infrastructure projects, such as buildings, bridges, and roads, are increasing the demand for fumed silica in construction materials to enhance durability and performance.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Fumed Silica Industry Analysis in South East Asia & Pacific:Cobot Corporation; Tokuyama Corporation; Wacker Chemie AG; OCI Company Ltd.; Evonik CorporationCountry-wise Insights:In South Korea, the fumed silica market is set to reach a value of US$ 76.1 million in 2024, with a projected growth rate of 2.5% CAGR, bringing the market value to US$ 97.5 million by 2034. As various industries, such as construction and manufacturing, seek to stay competitive, the demand for high-performance materials like fumed silica is rising.This is due to its exceptional properties, including anti-settling characteristics, rheology control, and reinforcing capabilities. These attributes are expected to make fumed silica increasingly desirable for a wide range of advanced applications, driving the growth of the market in South Korea over the next decade.Taiwan is expected to become a major hub for the electronics industry, particularly in the production of electronic components and semiconductor manufacturing, contributing to the growing demand for fumed silica. The market value for fumed silica in Taiwan is projected to be US$ 47 million in 2024, with a steady growth rate of 3.3% CAGR, reaching US$ 66 million by 2034.Fumed silica is widely used in various electronic applications, including adhesives, coatings, and encapsulates, due to its key properties such as electrical insulation, reinforcement, and thermal stability. As the demand for electronic devices continues to rise, the sales of fumed silica in Taiwan are expected to experience a positive boost, further driving market growth.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9912 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Fumed Silica Industry Analysis in South East Asia & Pacific for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on on product type, application, and country. By product, it is divided into hydrophilic and hydrophobic categories, with hydrophobic fumed silica holding a significant market share.In terms of applications, fumed silica is extensively used in industries such as silicone rubber, paint and coatings, unsaturated polyester resins, adhesives and sealants, healthcare and personal care, among others.Geographically, the market is further segmented into key regions, including South Korea, Taiwan, ASEAN countries, and other regions in the South East Asia & Pacific area. Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Valuation of the global fumed silica market is projected to increase from US$ 1.45 billion in 2024 to US$ 2.36 billion by the end of 2034, which equals to market expansion at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.
As per this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global fused silica market size is approximated at a value of US$ 2.24 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 3.83 billion by 2034. Worldwide sales of fused silica are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034. About Us:
Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

