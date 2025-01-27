PHILIPPINES, January 27 - Press Release

January 27, 2025 Jinggoy wants internet and social media education included in elementary, HS curriculum NOTING how children are becoming increasingly technologically savvy, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has introduced a measure aimed at equipping elementary and high school students with the knowledge and tools to help them navigate the virtual world safely and responsibly. Estrada has filed Senate Bill No. 2934 proposing the inclusion of internet safety education in the curriculum of elementary and high school students to help them understand the internet and protect them from online dangers. "The Internet Safety Protection Act is a proactive approach to ensure that Filipino children are informed and resilient in the digital age. By integrating this into the school curriculum, we aim to create a safer online environment and protect the next generation from the ever-evolving threats of the virtual world," Estrada said. While Republic Act No. 11930, or the "Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act," established a strong legal framework to combat online-related crimes, Estrada said his proposed bill will act as a preventive mechanism and empower children to protect themselves from the risks associated with the online world. The proposed internet education program will focus on safe usage and increase awareness on the dangers associated with social media apps, text messaging, instant messaging, websites, blogs, emails, and mobile devices. It will also highlight the significance of educating students about privacy protection, identifying fake news, avoiding cyberbullying, and recognizing online predators. It will likewise emphasize the importance of responsible internet use and maintaining a balance between online and real-life interactions, according to the veteran lawmaker. The Department of Education (DepEd) will be tasked with identifying, developing, and implementing an Internet Safety Education Program, which includes educational technology, multimedia applications, and lesson plans. It will also provide professional training for teachers and staff, develop online risk prevention programs for children, support peer-driven initiatives, and coordinate research on online risks. Additionally, DepEd will be mandated to launch public education campaigns, educate parents on safe internet use, and coordinate with the Department of Information and Communication Technology and other agencies for resources and guidance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.