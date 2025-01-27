PHILIPPINES, January 27 - Press Release

January 27, 2025 Manifestation of Sen. Cynthia Villar on the approval on 3rd reading of the LPPWP Buffer Zone Bill

(27 January 2025) I wish to convey my deep gratitude to my colleagues for the passage on the third reading of the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park Protection Act of 2025. Thank you for taking this important step to conserve one of Metro Manila's last remaining wetland ecosystems, which is an area of immense ecological, cultural, and economic significance. The Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park is a protected area under the Expanded NIPAS Act and an internationally recognized Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention. It is home to diverse ecosystems that support endangered birds, vital fisheries, and mangrove forests, which act as natural shields against disasters. This legislation establishes an ample buffer zone to strengthen the park's protection and ensure its sustainability for future generations. Beyond preserving biodiversity, this act helps secure the livelihoods of 300,000 fisherfolk in Manila Bay and contributes to food security in Metro Manila. It also fulfills our commitments to global environmental agreements, which reaffirm our role in the collective effort to conserve nature and fight climate change. I would like to extend a special thank you to Senator Bong Revilla for recognizing the importance of this measure and supporting its passage. With the provision of the seaward buffer zone din the bill, the LPPWP will be better conserved and will allow broader protection for its ecosystems. This measure will also ensure the free flow of water from four connected rivers: the Parañaque River of Parañaque, the Las Piñas and Zapote Rivers of Las Piñas, and the Molino River of Bacoor. There is no doubt in my mind that this legislation will greatly benefit his kababayans in Bacoor City, as well as other nearby cities and municipalities in the Province of Cavite, by mitigating the effects of flooding and climate change. Once again, I thank my colleagues voting with me in championing environmental protection and sustainable development for the Filipino people. Thank you.

