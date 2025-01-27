PHILIPPINES, January 27 - Press Release

January 27, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ON CHINA'S USE OF DEAFENING SONIC DEVICE VS PCG; PH PARTICIPATION IN THE LARGEST MILITARY EXERCISE China's use of a long-range acoustic device (LRAD) to harass our Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels is an unacceptable provocation and represents a significant escalation of its aggressive tactics. Kailanman ay hindi magiging katanggap-tanggap ang pananakot, harassment at pang-aabuso sa ating karapatan lalo na't nilalagay sa panganib ang mga nagpapatrolya ng ating mga karagatan. This unwarranted and hostile behavior, which could cause potentially irreversible hearing damage, is a grave violation of international maritime laws. I urge the Chinese government to cease all provocative actions in the West Philippine Sea and adhere to international norms. I also call on the international community to support our efforts in upholding international law and ensuring the freedom of navigation. In light of this, I consider the Philippines' participation in the largest joint military exercise between Australia and the United States, the Talisman Sabre Exercise 2025, as a significant milestone. This undertaking emphasizes the importance of regional defense cooperation. Strengthening our ties with allies and partners through such engagements is vital to maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

