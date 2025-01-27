PRIB: Senate approves a bill amending the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act

PHILIPPINES, January 27 - Press Release

January 27, 2025 Senate approves a bill amending the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act The Senate approved on Monday, January 27, 2025 on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2895 amending Republic Act No. 10591 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. "With the approval of the amendments under the bill, it clarifies licensing and registration procedures which will promote compliance; strengthens regulations against illegal firearms and enhances public safety; provides for the safe and responsible transfer of firearms in cases of death or incapacity; and establishes an amnesty program to encourage the registration of unregistered firearms nationwide," Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said as the principal author of the bill. "Your Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs proposes amendments that will address all current issues and concerns in the implementation of RA 10591. This will further advocate responsible gun ownership and ensure the government's right to regulate the same," Dela Rosa said. The bill aims to reduce the red tape in the issuance of licenses and permits. The proposed measure authorizes the Chief PNP to designate a representative to issue a Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence or PTCFOR. Among the amendments are: That an applicant who has a pending criminal case shall not be disqualified, unless the pending case involves the use of firearms, ammunition, and major parts thereof, or otherwise ordered disqualified by a court of competent jurisdiction; additional individuals or professionals who are exempted from the requirements of a threat assessment certificate; the license to manufacture and the license to deal shall be valid for a period of 10 years; in recognition of the pride that the sports shooters have brought to the country in several competitions here and abroad, the committee deems it necessary that they be exempted from COMELEC authority to transport during the election period; and in accordance with the objective of RA 10591 on the proliferation of illegal firearms or weapons, the bill extended the firearms amnesty to three years. "These amendments are not about loosening restrictions or promoting the proliferation of firearms. This is to further promote a culture of safety and accountability through the clarification of regulations and the promotion of responsible gun ownership. This is a step towards a safer country where firearms are respected and used according to the law and for responsible purposes," Dela Rosa said.

