Navigation Satellite Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031, Claims AMR

The Navigation Satellite market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The navigation satellite market was valued at $225.30 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $552.20 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Navigation Satellite Systems Market by Component (Devices, Services), by Type (Global Constellations, Regional Constellations, Satellite-based Augmentation Systems), by Application (Consumer and Health Solutions, Road and Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. According to the report, the global navigation satellite systems industry generated $225.30 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $552.20 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (333 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10804 Prime determinants of growthIncrease in the adoption of autonomous vehicles for several applications and growth in dependence on location-based services drive the growth of the global navigation satellite systems market. However, cyber-attacks impacting navigation satellite systems and inaccuracy in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) data are the factors that hamper the market growth. Moreover, fusion of 5G and GNSS is expected to offer new opportunities in the coming years.The services segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on component, the services segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global navigation satellite systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. The services provided by global navigation satellite system have applications in several sectors such as agriculture, fleet management, consumer electronics, and others, which drives the segment. The report also identifies the devices segment.𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐑 (𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 30 𝐉𝐀𝐍 2025) - 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/080ee678e2b33f8117d8342d8c8c378d The global constellations segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the global constellations segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global navigation satellite systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These systems provide global coverage for navigation services, and are operated by international consortia. It includes global navigation satellite systems such as global positioning system (GPS), GALILEO, GLONASS and BEIDOU. However, the satellite-based augmentation systems segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031, as they provide extra navigation data to enhance the accuracy of positioning signals for vessels, land vehicles, and aircrafts.The consumer and health solutions segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the consumer and health solutions segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global navigation satellite systems market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to multitude of applications to satisfy different usage conditions and needs. These applications are supported by several categories of connected devices such as smartphones and tablets, personal tracking devices, wearables, digital cameras and portable computers. The report also identifies the road & automotive segment.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 & 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10804 Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global navigation satellite systems market, owing to rise in development of cost-effective navigation satellite system and high investment in defense, retail, military, and public transportation sectors. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to surge in foreign investments coupled with government investments.Leading Market Players: -Furuno ElectricHemisphere GNSSHexagonL3 Harris CorporationLaird PlcNavtech GPSQualcomm IncTexas InstrumentsTopcon CorporationTrimble Inc.Garmin Ltd,Raytheon Technologies Corp.SkyTraq Technology. Inc.STMicroelectronicsBroadcom Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-market-A06273 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨-𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zero-emission-aircraft-market-A11848 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-sensors-market-A06225

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.