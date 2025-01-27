Bioethanol Yeast Market to Reach USD 57.3 Bn by 2032 Driven by Rising Demand for Bioethanol in The Automotive Industry

Bioethanol Yeast Market

The bioethanol market is driven by government policies promoting renewable energy & advancements in fermentation technologies to improve production efficiency.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bioethanol Yeast Market Size was valued at USD 17.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 57.3 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Bioethanol Market Growth Fueled by Renewable Energy Policies, R&D Advancements, Increased Production, and Global Demand for Sustainable FuelsThe growth of biofuel consumption is driven by global efforts to promote renewable energy, supported by government measures to limit fossil fuel use. Bioethanol, which made up about 90 billion liters of the 170 billion liters produced in 2021, is a key component of this shift. Policies like the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive aim to increase renewable energy use in transport, further boosting bioethanol demand and, consequently, the need for yeast in its fermentation. Research and development (R&D) are essential for improving fermentation efficiency, with investments supporting advancements in yeast activity, fermentation technologies, and biomass conversion. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy allocated USD 700 million to biofuel R&D. Alongside this, the rising demand for bioethanol, driven by environmental concerns and industry growth, is fueling the establishment of new production facilities and the expansion of existing ones. These facilities rely on advanced yeast strains to enhance fermentation efficiency, while improved agricultural practices provide the feedstocks needed for bioethanol production. This surge in production, coupled with innovations in fermentation processes, positions bioethanol as a sustainable and economically viable alternative to fossil fuels, aligning with global energy security goals. (Angel Yeast, Bioethanol Yeast)• Lesaffre (Safbrew, Safinvert)• AB Vista (AB Biotek Yeast, Bioethanol Yeast)• Yeast Technologies (Aqua-Yeast, Fermax)• Fermentis (a subsidiary of Lesaffre) (SafSpirit, Fermentis Yeast)• Baker's Yeast Co. (Baker's Yeast, Bioethanol Yeast)• Lallemand Inc. (Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits, Lallemand Yeast)• DANISCO (DuPont) (Danisco Yeast, Bioethanol Yeast)• Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (Kraft Yeast, Baker's Yeast)• Ginkgo BioWorks (Ginkgo Yeast, Bioethanol Strain)• Saccharomyces Cerevisiae (S. Cerevisiae Strain, Ethanol-Optimized Yeast)• Genomatica (Genomatica Bioethanol, Bioengineered Yeast)• Austrianova (Austrianova Yeast, Bioethanol Strain)• Alltech (Alltech Yeast, Bioethanol Yeast)• Synlogic (Synlogic Yeast, Bioethanol Strain)• Novozymes (Novozymes Yeast, Bioethanol Solutions)• Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc. (Pioneer Yeast, Bioethanol Technology)• Syngenta (Syngenta Yeast, Bioethanol Strain)• AB Enzymes (AB Enzymes Yeast, Bioethanol Solutions)• Advanced Biofuels USA (Advanced Yeast Strain, Bioethanol Yeast)Market Segmentation:By Product Type• Baker’s• Brewer’sBakers Dominated with Highest Market Share Due to Strong Demand for Yeast in Baking and Innovation in ProductsBakers accounted for 64% of the bioethanol yeast market in 2023, driven by steady demand for yeast in bread-making. Yeast fermentation is crucial for texture, flavor, and volume in baked goods, particularly due to carbon dioxide production. The global bakery trend, consumer preference for artisan and convenience products, and the growing demand for healthier options like gluten-free bread have further strengthened yeast demand. Strong supplier relationships and continuous high-volume demand for quality yeast in baking processes have also played a key role in baker’s dominant market share.By Application• Food• Animal Feed• Biofuel• Cleaning & Disinfection• OtherFood Sector Dominates Market Share Due to Yeast’s Role in Baking, Alcohol Production, and Consumer PreferencesIn 2023, the food sector held 38% of the bioethanol yeast market, primarily due to yeast's essential role in baking, fermentation, and alcohol production. Yeast is crucial in creating flavors and leavening dough in bread, pastries, and other baked goods, while its use in beer and wine production boosts market demand. Changing consumer preferences for artisanal, specialty, and home-baked goods, as well as the rise of gluten-free and dietary-specific products, increase the need for high-quality yeast strains, keeping yeast demand high across the food sector.

North America's Bioethanol Yeast Market Driven by Government Policies and Agricultural Resources

In 2023, North America accounted for 48% of the bioethanol yeast market, propelled by supportive government policies like the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) that promote biofuel production. The region's abundant agricultural resources, particularly corn and sugarcane, supply essential feedstocks for bioethanol fermentation. The strong demand from the baking and brewing industries, coupled with innovations in yeast performance, further drives market growth. Additionally, advanced infrastructure for biofuel production and rising consumer preferences for sustainable fuels contribute to the region's dominance in the bioethanol yeast market.

Recent Developments

• October 2023: Oculyze GmbH, a leading German tech firm, launched its Bioethanol Web App, designed to enhance yeast analysis and fermentation processes, making them faster, more accurate, and cost-effective.
• March 2024: MicroBioGen, in collaboration with Novonesis (formerly Novozymes), introduced Innova Delta, an advanced non-GM yeast innovation that improves reliability and efficiency in ethanol production.
• February 2024: IFF received approval from Argentina's Secretary of Agriculture for the commercialization of GM yeasts for grain-based bioethanol production, marking a significant milestone.
• June 2024: BASF sold its bioenergy enzymes business in San Diego to Lallemand's subsidiaries, Danstar Ferment AG and Lallemand Specialties Inc., officially transitioning all related operations to Lallemand's Biofuels & Distilled Spirits unit. 