Cloud OSS BSS Market to Surpass USD 60.8B by 2032, Driven by 5G Networks and AI-Driven Automation.

The Cloud OSS BSS market is growing rapidly, driven by increased demand for digital services, better operational efficiency, and 5G adoption.

The Cloud OSS BSS Market size was USD 22.0 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 60.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.96% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Keyplayers:Amdocs - Amdocs Billing and Revenue ManagementOracle Corporation - Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue ManagementSAP SE - SAP Convergent ChargingNokia Corporation - Nokia CloudBandEricsson - Ericsson Revenue ManagerIBM Corporation - IBM Cloud Pak for CommunicationsCisco Systems, Inc. - Cisco Cloud Services Router (CSR) 1000VCSG International - CSG BillingNetcracker Technology Corporation - Netcracker Revenue ManagementComarch S.A. - Comarch OSS/BSS SuiteTata Consultancy Services (TCS) - TCS Digital BSSHewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - HPE GreenLakeAccenture - Accenture Cloud ServicesFujitsu - Fujitsu Network Function Virtualization (NFV)Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. - Huawei CloudCoreZTE Corporation - ZTE CloudStudioOpenet - Openet Policy ManagerCerillion Technologies - Cerillion Convergent ChargingMavenir - Mavenir Cloud-Native BSSAmdocs Openet - Amdocs Openet Policy ControlCloud OSS/BSS Market Growth Driven by 5G, AI, and AutomationThe Cloud OSS/BSS market is growing rapidly due to the complexity of telecom networks and the demand for operational flexibility. As telecoms adopt cloud-based solutions, they gain enhanced scalability and real-time network and customer management capabilities. The rollout of 5G networks and the rise of IoT are pushing telecoms to adopt advanced OSS/BSS systems for better network monitoring and service delivery. AI-powered analytics and automation are optimizing costs and improving customer service. Additionally, multi-cloud strategies are enhancing scalability and service innovation, positioning the market for significant growth in the coming years.Segment AnalysisBy FunctionalityThe functionality segment dominated the market and is forecast to contribute major growth in the coming years. Some of the core functionalities provided by Cloud OSS/BSS solutions include Order Management, Inventory Management, Billing and Revenue Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Analytics and Reporting. Revenue in this segment is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% over the forecast period.The Order Management Segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032. Driven by, streamlines the process of handling customer orders, from private placement to delivery. Inventory Management Real-time visibility into inventory helps businesses to optimize their supply chain and reduce costs. Simplifies processes with Billing and Revenue Management very well automates the billing cycle, enhances the revenue recognition process, and reduces the chances of errors.By DeploymentIn 2023, the public cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of the Cloud OSS/BSS market, owing to benefits such as flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. On the opposite side, the private cloud segment is also expected to gain significant momentum due to increasing needs for security and control over data. In addition, the hybrid cloud subsection is expected to grow as companies want to take advantage of both public and private cloud solutions.The managed services component and segment is anticipated surplus growth, due to the trend towards outsourcing cloud operations to specialized cloud providers. The end-user verticals for public and private cloud include small, medium, and large enterprises. Public Cloud will witness the highest revenue during this period, thanks to its rapid adoption by end-users across global regions. Private cloud, hybrid cloud, and managed services are expected to come in a close second. The ongoing digital transformation across industries and the rise of 5G networks are pushing telecom operators in the region to invest in innovative OSS/BSS solutions to improve operational efficiency and customer experiences. North America's position is further strengthened by the widespread adoption of IoT applications and advanced analytics.In the Asia Pacific region, rapid expansion in telecom networks and the rollout of 5G technology are significantly boosting the demand for cloud-based OSS/BSS solutions. The rise of IoT devices and smart technologies, along with government initiatives promoting digital transformation, is further fueling market growth. Increasing investments in IT infrastructure are also driving the adoption of cloud solutions across various sectors, positioning the region for substantial growth in the coming years.Recent DevelopmentsIn February 2023, Huawei launched its CloudCampus 3.0 solution, which offers a comprehensive set of cloud-based OSS/BSS tools to manage and optimize campus networks.In March 2023, Nokia introduced its Digital Operations Center (DOC), a cloud-based OSS/BSS solution designed to help communications service providers (CSPs) manage their networks and services in real time. 