Walking Assist Devices Market Size Projected to Reach USD 6.6 billion by 2032 at a 6.3% CAGR, Says AMR

Walking Assist Devices Market 2025

rise in geriatric population and high adoption of walking assist devices for rehabilitation after surgeries and traumatic injuries Drives the global market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Walking Assist Devices Market by Product (Gait Trainers, Canes, Crutches, and Walkers), Age Group (Geriatric and Adults), and End User (Homecare, Hospital, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023โ€“2032.". According to the report, the global walking assist devices market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.๐„๐œ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ: ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐–๐š๐ฅ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข The global recession has significant impact on walking assist devices market.โ€ข The high inflation rate and the economic uncertainty has created financial distress for the manufactures of the walking assist devices.โ€ข The fluctuating oil prices due to dispute between major oil producing countries has caused in rise in supply chain cost.โ€ข However, the market for walking assist devices is expected to recover owing to rise in geriatric population.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐†๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07519 ๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐–๐š๐ฅ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ?The key factors propelling the market are the increasing incidences of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, the surging demand for rehabilitation equipment, and the steep rise in the aging population. The rise in the elderly population and rise in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, among others has also led to the growth of the walking assist devices market. For instance, in June 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.75 billion people have musculoskeletal conditions worldwide. Such a huge prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders will lead to increased adoption of walking assist devices, driving the market growth.๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐–๐š๐ฅ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌโ€ข Compass Health Brandsโ€ข Drive DeVilbiss Healthcareโ€ข Eurovema ABโ€ข GF Health Products, Inc.โ€ข Human Care HC ABโ€ข Invacare Corporationโ€ข Rifton Equipmentsโ€ข Classic Canes Limitedโ€ข CAN Mobilities Incโ€ข Ossenberg GmbhThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the walking assist devices market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product upgrade, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.๐–๐š๐ฅ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :Based on product, the walkers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of walking assist devices market revenue, owing to high adoption of walkers by geriatric population.Based on age group, the geriatric segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of walking assist devices market revenue. This is attributed to high mobility impartment among the geriatric population.Based on end user, the homecare segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of walking assist devices market revenue. This is attributed to growing trend towards home based healthcare.Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of walking assist devices market revenue. This is attributed to high number of knee and hip replacement surgeries being performed in this region and strong presence of key players. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, this is attributed to the rise in geriatric population in the region.๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07519 ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž:โ€ข Enhance your strategic decision makingโ€ข Assist with your research, presentations and business plansโ€ข Show which emerging market opportunities to focus onโ€ข Increase your industry knowledgeโ€ข Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developmentsโ€ข Allow you to develop informed growth strategiesโ€ข Build your technical insightโ€ข Illustrate trends to exploitโ€ข Strengthen your analysis of competitorsโ€ข Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could makeโ€ข Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?โ€ข What are the trends of this market?โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?โ€ข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?โ€ข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?โ€ข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?โ€ข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?โ€ข Which region has more opportunities?๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:-โ€ข North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)โ€ข Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)โ€ข Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)โ€ข LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.com๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.