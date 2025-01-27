Walking Assist Devices Market Size Projected to Reach USD 6.6 billion by 2032 at a 6.3% CAGR, Says AMR

Walking Assist Devices Market 2025

rise in geriatric population and high adoption of walking assist devices for rehabilitation after surgeries and traumatic injuries Drives the global market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Walking Assist Devices Market by Product (Gait Trainers, Canes, Crutches, and Walkers), Age Group (Geriatric and Adults), and End User (Homecare, Hospital, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.". According to the report, the global walking assist devices market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• The global recession has significant impact on walking assist devices market.• The high inflation rate and the economic uncertainty has created financial distress for the manufactures of the walking assist devices.• The fluctuating oil prices due to dispute between major oil producing countries has caused in rise in supply chain cost.• However, the market for walking assist devices is expected to recover owing to rise in geriatric population.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07519 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?The key factors propelling the market are the increasing incidences of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, the surging demand for rehabilitation equipment, and the steep rise in the aging population. The rise in the elderly population and rise in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, among others has also led to the growth of the walking assist devices market. For instance, in June 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.75 billion people have musculoskeletal conditions worldwide. Such a huge prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders will lead to increased adoption of walking assist devices, driving the market growth.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• Compass Health Brands• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare• Eurovema AB• GF Health Products, Inc.• Human Care HC AB• Invacare Corporation• Rifton Equipments• Classic Canes Limited• CAN Mobilities Inc• Ossenberg GmbhThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the walking assist devices market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product upgrade, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:Based on product, the walkers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of walking assist devices market revenue, owing to high adoption of walkers by geriatric population.Based on age group, the geriatric segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of walking assist devices market revenue. This is attributed to high mobility impartment among the geriatric population.Based on end user, the homecare segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of walking assist devices market revenue. This is attributed to growing trend towards home based healthcare.Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of walking assist devices market revenue. This is attributed to high number of knee and hip replacement surgeries being performed in this region and strong presence of key players. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, this is attributed to the rise in geriatric population in the region.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07519 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞:• Enhance your strategic decision making• Assist with your research, presentations and business plans• Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on• Increase your industry knowledge• Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments• Allow you to develop informed growth strategies• Build your technical insight• Illustrate trends to exploit• Strengthen your analysis of competitors• Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make• Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:-• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.com𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.