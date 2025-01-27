KSA Last Mile Delivery Market to Hit $520.9 Million by 2030: E-commerce Boom and Tech Integration Driving Growth

KSA Last Mile Delivery Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ KSA Last Mile Delivery Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Service Type (B2B and B2C), Delivery Time (Regular Delivery and Express & Same-day Delivery) and End Use (E-commerce, Retail & FMCG, Healthcare, Mails & Packages, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐒𝐀 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟖𝟓.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓𝟐𝟎.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.✅ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15988 𝐊𝐒𝐀 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 :𝐁𝐲𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐓𝐘𝐏𝐄 :B2BB2C𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 :Regular DeliveryExpress and Same day Delivery𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐍𝐃 𝐔𝐒𝐄 :E CommerceRetail and FMCGHealthcareMails and PackagesOthers𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :By service type, the B2C segment is expected to register significant growth, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.Depending on delivery time, regular segment is projected to lead the KSA market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.On the basis of end use, the e-commerce segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.✅ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ksa-last-mile-delivery-market/purchase-options The last mile delivery, also known as last mile logistics, is the last leg of a journey comprising the movement of goods from a transportation hub or warehouse to their final delivery destination. Last mile delivery aims to deliver items to customers as quickly as possible while minimizing company costs. The last mile delivery accounts for more than ~50% of the total shipping cost. The growth of the KSA last mile delivery is majorly driven by development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service are the factors that hamper the growth of the last mile delivery market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of electric vehicles for cost-effective delivery, introduction of autonomous vehicles for last mile delivery purpose, and surge in number of urban warehouses to meet the growing demand are some of the potential factors that are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia serves as one of major destinations for start-ups among other countries such as New Zealand and Japan, which notably contributes toward the market growth.In addition, cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system and rise in venture capital & strategic investments supplement the growth of the KSA (Saudi Arabia) last mile delivery market.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Agility,CMA CGM Group(CEVA Logistics),Abdul Latif Jameel (S:mile),ARAMEX,Aymakan,Bahri,Masar Tracking,Diggipacks,Ajex,Kintetsu World Express, Inc.,Caree,SAEE,SMSA Express Transportation Company Ltd.,Kuehne+Nagel International AG,Safe Arrival,Saudi Post,Zajil Express,SALASA,NAQEL EXPRESS,Thabit Logistics.✅ 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15988 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐒𝐀 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞.Based on the service type, the B2B segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share. However, the B2C segment is projected to grow at the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟖% from 2021 to 2030.Based on delivery time, the regular delivery segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the KSA last mile delivery market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the express and same day delivery segment is projected to portray the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟒% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end use, the e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟕% during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/last-mile-delivery-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/retail-logistics-market-A13915 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rail-logistics-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

