Incretin-based Drugs Market Size Projected to Reach USD 73.9 billion by 2032 at a 7.9% CAGR, Says AMR

Incretin-Based Drugs Market 2025

Rising prevalence of diabetes, recent product approvals & product launches in the market are the major factors driving the market for incretin-based drugs.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Incretin-based Drugs Market by Drug Class (GLP-1 receptor agonists and DPP-4 inhibitors), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". The global incretin-based drugs market was valued at USD 34.4 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 73.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Key factors driving the growth of the Incretin-based drugs market includes the increasing prevalence of diabetes, particularly type 2 diabetes, across the globe. As more people are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, there is a surge in demand for innovative therapies such as incretin-based drugs for the treatment. These drugs offer unique benefits in controlling blood sugar levels while reducing the risk of hypoglycemia and other side effects. The market dynamics of incretin medications are also driven by product approvals and launches. Companies introduce new formulations, better delivery systems, and broadening indications for existing drugs to reach a wider range of patients. This wide range of of treatment options gives healthcare providers more options to meet different patient needs, thus increasing the market demand.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/657 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭• The pharmaceutical industry is expected to face challenges in terms of R&D funding and market demand. A recession can impact the financial resources available for drug development and slow down the introduction of new incretin-based drugs.• Concerns about affordability of these medications may become more prominent during a recession. High drug prices are a persistent issue, and economic hardships may intensify calls for drug pricing reforms.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• Eli Lilly and Company.• Merck & Co., Inc.• Sanofi• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.• Novo Nordisk A/S• AstraZeneca plc• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.• Lupin• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH• Novartis AG𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –By drug class, the GLP-1 receptor agonist segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global incretin-based drugs market revenue and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the advancements taking place in GLP-1 receptor agonist segment. Researchers are focusing on the development and launch of new products with increased efficacy and quality, which is further anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.By route of administration, the parenteral segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global incretin-based drugs market revenue and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the significant product launches in injectable forms by the key players in the market. In addition, a surge in approvals for treatment of additional indications for existing incretin-based injectables is also anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.By distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global market. Their widespread presence and accessibility increase the availability of these treatments to a broad consumer base.On the other hand, the online providers segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Online providers offer a convenient platform for purchasing incretin-based drugs. Consumers can access a wide range of medications from various brands through online pharmacies or e-commerce platforms.North America dominated the market in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global market, owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and availability of highly advanced medical diagnostics and treatment facilities in this region. In addition, high spending on medications is also contributing to the market growth. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, which is attributed to rising healthcare expenditure, and developing healthcare infrastructure.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/657 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.com𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.