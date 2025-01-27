India Disposable Syringes Market Size Projected to Reach USD 385.54 million by 2030 at a 10.3% CAGR , Says AMR

India Disposable Syringes Market 2025

The India disposable syringes market is driven by rise in number of surgical procedures across the country.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " India Disposable Syringes Market by product type, application and end-user: country opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021-2030," The India disposable syringes market size was valued at USD 148.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 385.54 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Surge in the use of injectable drugs, due to the lack of bioavailability in conventional drug delivery methods is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the India disposable syringes market. In addition, rise in healthcare expenditure, surge in the prevalence of various chronic diseases, which require use of disposable syringes, and increase in cases of needlestick injuries fuel the growth of the India disposable syringes market. However, high cost of disposable syringes restricts the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in adoption of disposable syringes in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14049 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝, 𝐁𝐚𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐥𝐭𝐝., 𝐁. 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐥𝐭𝐝., 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐥𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐥𝐭𝐝., 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐍𝐢𝐩𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐥𝐭𝐝., 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐥𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐥𝐭𝐝. 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐥𝐭𝐝..𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The India disposable syringes market is segmented into product type, application and end user.On the basis of product type, the safety disposable syringe segment acquired the major share of the market in 2020. Furthermore, the segment is also expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of safety disposable syringes. This is due to presence of favorable government initiatives such as national occupational safety and health administration (OSA), an agency in the India that assures safe and healthy working conditions for working men and women.On the basis of application, the therapeutic injection segment holds the largest share in India disposable syringes market. The growth of the segment is attributable to surge in prevalence of various chronic disorders such as diabetes and cancer, which require the administration of therapeutic agents with the help of disposable syringes. Furthermore, the immunization injection segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness related to benefits of vaccination across the country.On the basis of end user, the hospital segment holds the largest share in the market. The growth of the segment is attributable to surge in prevalence of various chronic disorders such as diabetes and cancer, which require the administration of therapeutic agents, rise in geriatric population, and increase in number of patients. 