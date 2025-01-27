Global Resilient Flooring Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

rising urbanization and proliferation of ultramodern offices and workspaces will propel the resilient flooring market's expansion

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Resilient Flooring Market is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching a valuation of USD 59.2 billion by 2033, from USD 34.8 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for durable, eco-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing flooring solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial applications is driving market growth.

Resilient flooring, made from materials like vinyl, linoleum, and rubber, is known for its durability, low maintenance, and resistance to water, stains, and scratches. It has become a preferred choice across various sectors, including healthcare, education, hospitality, and retail, due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness.

Market Drivers

Growing Construction Activities: Rapid urbanization and an increase in construction activities, particularly in emerging economies, are driving demand for resilient flooring. Rising investments in commercial infrastructure, such as retail spaces and educational institutions, are further boosting market growth.

Focus on Sustainability: The growing trend toward sustainable construction materials is fueling the demand for eco-friendly resilient flooring solutions, such as those made from recycled vinyl or biodegradable linoleum.

Rising Renovation Projects: Increasing remodeling and renovation activities, particularly in residential and commercial spaces, are contributing to the adoption of resilient flooring due to its ease of installation and wide range of design options.

Advancements in Flooring Technology: Continuous innovations in resilient flooring, such as enhanced durability, improved aesthetics, and the introduction of luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), are expanding its application scope.

Market Challenges

Volatile Raw Material Prices: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as PVC and other polymers, can affect production costs, posing a challenge for manufacturers.

Competition from Alternative Flooring Materials: The availability of alternative flooring options, such as hardwood, ceramic tiles, and laminate, may limit market growth.

Environmental Concerns: Although the market is shifting toward sustainable solutions, concerns about the environmental impact of certain types of vinyl flooring products may affect consumer perception.

Segment Insights

The Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) segment holds the largest revenue share in the market due to its superior performance, aesthetic appeal, and ease of installation. The segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The residential sector dominates the market, driven by the growing demand for modern and cost-effective flooring solutions in new homes and renovation projects.

Regional Insights

North America is projected to dominate the global resilient flooring market due to high demand from the commercial sector, particularly in healthcare and education facilities. The United States accounts for the largest share in the region, supported by growing renovation projects and technological advancements in flooring solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and growing construction activities in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

Europe is also a significant market, with increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly flooring materials in residential and commercial applications.

Key Companies in the Global Resilient Flooring Market

Tarkett

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Forbo Flooring Systems

Gerflor Group

Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Beauflor USA

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Polyflor Ltd.

Latest Industry Updates

In September 2023, Tarkett launched a new line of sustainable LVT products designed for commercial applications, with enhanced durability and recyclability features.

In July 2023, Mohawk Industries announced its plans to expand its production facilities in the United States to cater to the growing demand for resilient flooring in residential and commercial markets.

Resilient Flooring Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2033)

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)

Linoleum

Rubber

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2033)

Residential

Commercial

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Hospitality

Offices

Industrial

By Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2033)

Glue-down

Loose-lay

Click-in

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA



