Globavend Secures Cargo Space Contract Tapping into $227 Billion Retail Market in Australia

Globavend has signed a block space agreement to expand its reach in the country's lucrative retail market, which has reached $227 billion in 2023.

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH)

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globavend Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GVH), a leading global e-commerce platform, has signed a block space agreement with Australia's largest airline, to expand its reach in the country's lucrative retail market, which has reached a staggering of $227 billion in 2023, according to a report by Australia Post. The agreement aims to provide a seamless shopping experience for customers and boost the growth of e-commerce in Australia.

Under the agreement, the airline will provide Globavend with secured cargo space in its flights to Australia. Globavend will have access to the airline's extensive network and cargo capacity, allowing them to efficiently deliver products to customers across Australia. This will enable Globavend to fulfill the growing demand for online shopping, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Australia's largest airline to tap into the booming retail market . This collaboration will not only benefit our customers but also support the growth of e-commerce in the country," said Frank Yau, CEO of Globavend. "With its extensive network and our advanced e-commerce platform, we are confident that we can provide a seamless and efficient shopping experience for customers across Australia."

The collaboration between Globavend and the airline comes at a time when the e-commerce industry in Australia is experiencing unprecedented growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online shopping, with more and more consumers turning to e-commerce for their shopping needs. This partnership will not only benefit customers but also provide a boost to the Australian economy.

The block space agreement entered into by Globavend is set to revolutionize the e-commerce industry in Australia and provide customers with a seamless shopping experience. With the country's retail market having reached $227 billion in 2023, this partnership is a strategic move for both companies to tap into this lucrative market.

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited is an emerging e-commerce logistics provider offering end-to-end logistics solution in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand. The Company’s customers are primarily enterprise customers, being e-commerce merchants, or operators of e-commerce platforms, in providing business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, the Company provides integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand, where it provides customers with a one-stop solution, from pre-carriage parcel drop off to parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation and delivery.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2023, which is on file with the SEC and are available on our investor relations website at https://globavend.com/ and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov., as well as the subsequent Current Reports on Form 6-K or other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

