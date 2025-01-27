The 26th Annual Old Bags Luncheon: The Premier Charity Event Supporting Palm Beach County Families

Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County OBL 2025 Celebrity Speaker, Alana Stewart (Photo credit: Alana Stewart)

Featuring Celebrity Speaker Alana Stewart

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Family Services Palm Beach County will hold their signature fundraiser, The Old Bags Luncheon on Wednesday, February 19th, 2025, at The Breakers Palm Beach.Hosted annually by the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, this glamorous luncheon combines fashion, philanthropy, and social engagement, attracting some of the most influential individuals in the region to support the critical work of the organization.Since its inception, the Old Bags Luncheon has been celebrated as one of Palm Beach’s most impactful social gatherings, raising essential funds for programs that provide mental health counseling, crisis intervention, and support services to children and families in need. The event’s unique theme revolves around the auctioning of high-end designer handbags, generously donated by individuals and luxury brands.This year, the 2025 OBL Celebrity Speaker will be actress, host, author and spokesperson Alana Stewart. Stewart is known for her philanthropic work, including as CEO of The Farrah Fawcett Foundation, which funds cancer research and promotes prevention and awareness. Her first book, My Journey with Farrah debuted on the New York Times best-seller list. Alana also produced the Emmy nominated Farrah’s Story, which aired on NBC to a record-breaking audience. Her second book, Rearview Mirror, was released in 2012. Alana received the prestigious Genii Award from the American Women in Radio and Television for excellence in documentary filmmaking and was honored by The John Wayne Cancer Institute with the “True Grit” Humanitarian award. Alana launched her career as a Ford model before transitioning into acting, where she graced the silver screen as well as television.The 2025 Old Bags Luncheon Event organization is led by event co-chairs, Sonja Stevens and Joan Yanow. The silent auction co-chairs are Barbara Pendrill and Theodora Pace. The sponsorship chair is Nancy Bush. The Center’s Board Chairwoman is Karen Swanson.The 2025 OBL honorary Chair is Audrey Gruss, President of the Audrey and Martin Gruss Foundation, which supports charitable activities in the cultural arts, education and medical research. Gruss is Founder and Chairman of the Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF), established in 2006 in memory of her late mother Hope, to fund neuroscience research.OBL 2025 IT Bag Designer is Jada Loveless. She began her career as a designer after working several years in marketing and public relations with luxury retailers LVMH and Neiman Marcus, Jada launched her accessories collection. The Jada Loveless line displays a rich backdrop of textures and shapes that combine fine leathers, textiles, and timeless exotics such as American Alligator and Porosus Crocodile featuring 18K gold and semi-precious stone clasps.Palm Beach County continues to experience a growing need for accessible mental health services, with families facing challenges such as economic hardships, trauma, and mental health disparities. The Center for Family Services serves as a beacon of hope, offering these families the resources and professional care needed to overcome adversity.The Old Bags Luncheon is more than just an event; it’s a movement of generosity and compassion. By participating, attendees are directly contributing to the well-being of local families and strengthening the community. Whether you donate a designer handbag, sponsor a table, or simply attend, your involvement makes a tangible difference.Funds raised at the Old Bags Luncheon directly contribute to programs that:• Provide no- or low- cost counseling to children experiencing trauma.• Offer resources for families navigating crises, including domestic violence or substance abuse.• Support community outreach initiatives focused on mental health awareness and prevention.Attendees at this year’s Old Bags Luncheon can expect a dynamic blend of socializing, fundraising, and entertainment, including:• Silent Auction of Coveted Designer Handbags – Featuring luxury brands such as Hermès, Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Tonya Hawkes, the auction will showcase one-of-a-kind pieces and exclusive handbag collections.• Golf Experiences – New auction items this year. Nine of Palm Beach country’s most celebrated golf courses are offering four (4) people with unprecedented access to their private golf courses. They include: Admirals Cove, Apogee, Emerald Dunes, Frenchman’s Reserve, Lost Tree Club, Old Marsh Golf Club, Old Palm Golf Club, The Falls and Trump International Golf Club.Those interested in donating a new or slightly used authentic designer handbag can contact the Center for Family Services to coordinate a drop-off. Proceeds from the luncheon will directly benefit the Center’s programming which strengthens individuals and families in our community by providing mental and behavioral health services.About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org I: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FSAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from branding, strategic marketing, buzz building, crisis management, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles. Led by Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits.

