New study finds Westport Leads Revenue Generation as one of Kansas City’s Top Areas

Westport continues to attract businesses – with 3 new openings soon

Westport’s performance underscores its critical role as one of Kansas City’s economic engines.” — Jim Vranicar Westport Board President and COO/Signal Theory

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Results from a new economic study show that Westport, Kansas City’s most historic area, ranks as one of the city’s most productive districts in revenue generation per acre—just behind the Country Club Plaza. Westport generates 11 times more value per acre than the citywide average. The Economic Impact Study was conducted by Urban3, a national economic development research firm specializing in land use and public policy analysis.

The study shows Westport contributes approximately $9.6 million net in city taxes annually — generating significantly higher tax revenue per acre than all other areas in the City, except the Plaza, including downtown. The tax contribution represents combined earnings, sales, and property taxes. The study attributes Westport’s economic productivity to its ideal mix of dense commercial activity, strategic land use, and historic charm.

“Westport’s performance underscores its critical role as one of Kansas City’s economic engines,” said Jim Vranicar, Westport Regional Business League Board President and Chief Operating Officer of Signal Theory, a marketing agency that relocated to Westport in late 2019. “It’s a testament to the power of well-planned, vibrant communities to deliver sustained value. As an advertising agency, Westport’s diverse mix of residential and businesses in this walkable historic area makes it a draw to attract top talent.”

Westport represents 94 taxable acres (excluding schools, parks, and other nontaxable entities.) compared to Kansas City’s 176,000 taxable acres. The area is comprised of the Westport Entertainment District, the Westport Community Improvement District, and a majority of the Broadway Area Community Improvement District.

Key findings from the Economic Impact Study:

• Second in Tax Revenue Per Acre — Westport trails only the Country Club Plaza in taxable value per acre.

• Efficient Land Use — Westport generates 11 times more taxable value per acre compared to Kansas City as a whole

• Community Investment Potential — Urban3’s findings suggest additional public investment in Westport could unlock greater tax revenue and economic return for Kansas City, MO

“We conduct economic studies in cities across the country and were impressed by how Westport stands as a powerhouse on return on investment for Kansas City. Westport’s compact geography, mix of uses and urban design contribute to its potency that are lessons to be shared citywide,” said Joe Minicozzi, founder and principal of Urban3. “Strategic public investment can maximize the area’s proven value to benefit the economic growth of both Westport and Kansas City.”

“As a business, this study reinforces Westport’s strong economic value to Kansas City,” said Colleen Kelly, co-owner of Kelly’s Westport Inn, an iconic bar in the heart of Westport. “My family has been lucky enough to be in Westport for over 75 years and know it takes ongoing investment to retain the charm and endurance to be a favorite place to live, work, and play.”

Continuing its growth, Westport welcomes new venues to the neighborhood in early 2025:

• Q Kansas City, 504 Westport Road — More than just a nightclub, Q Kansas City will be a cornerstone for connection, pride, and belonging for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. The new venue will include impressive outdoor patios, dance floors, and drink options.

• Le Champion, 4149 Pennsylvania Ave — A coffee shop with pastries by day and a wine and craft cocktail lounge by night, Le Champion is inspired by fashion designer Ralph Lauren’s coffee shops with vintage décor.

• Gaia Masala, 425 Westport Road — A fusion of American, Indian, and Mediterranean cuisine, including popular vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dishes.

“Westport is proud of its heritage, which has operated for nearly two centuries as a vibrant neighborhood and destination,” added Vranicar. “We look forward to continued collaboration with City leaders to leverage Westport’s economic vitality and community appeal.”

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment area in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. For more information, visit westportkcmo.com, and Westport’s Facebook, Instagram, and X.

