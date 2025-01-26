PHILIPPINES, January 26 - Press Release

January 25, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON DOMAIN ISSUES OF EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS In light of reports that a distributed denial of service attack is causing difficulties in accessing the edu.ph domain, I urge the Philippine Network Foundation, Inc. (PHNet) to prioritize the immediate restoration of the affected institutions' online services. I also call on the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center to collaborate and investigate these disruptions, and to inform the public of their true nature, especially if they represent serious threats to the cybersecurity environment of these institutions. Moving forward, it is essential to promote a more collaborative system among stakeholders managing the .edu.ph DNS to address disruptions and ensure educational continuity through better transparency and communication. This incident also highlights the need to enact the Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act, which will ensure the adoption of minimum information security standards and create a national computer emergency response mechanism. At a time when online learning is rapidly becoming the norm and when the majority of transactions with educational institutions are done online, safe and continuous access to educational institutions' websites should be a top priority.

