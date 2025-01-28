Arrow Truck Sales Marks 75 Years of Keeping America Moving as the Leading Source of Medium and Heavy-Duty Used Trucks

In 1950, Arrow Truck Sales opened its first dealership in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (archival photo courtesy Arrow Truck Sales). Today, Arrow is regarded as one of the largest and most reputable used trucking companies in North America. Brock Gavin, president of Arrow Truck Sales, leads the continued growth of the leading source for medium and heavy-duty used trucks in North America (photo courtesy Arrow Truck Sales) Jerry Nerman, a World War II Army veteran, and his business partner, made an initial investment of $8,000 to start Arrow Truck Sales in 1950 in Kansas City, Mo. (archival photo courtesy Arrow Truck Sales). Arrow Truck Sales is a leading source for medium and heavy-duty used trucks in North America, including Freightliner, Kenworth, Volvo, Peterbilt, Mack and International.

Kansas City-based company founded in 1950 continues growth with a new dealership planned for Little Rock, Ark., and a national charitable partnership

When you've been in business for 75 years, you're doing something right. We know purchasing a used semi-truck is a significant investment in our customers' livelihoods.” — Brock Gavin, president of Arrow Truck Sales

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Truck Sales, Inc. is proud to announce its 75th year as the leading source for medium and heavy-duty used trucks in North America. The Kansas City-based company will celebrate its milestone anniversary of keeping America moving with special initiatives throughout the year, including launching a national charitable partnership, a new dealership in Little Rock, Ark., and an innovative new trucking platform to support its customers’ business success. Special employee and customer events will also commemorate Arrow’s legacy of making the used truck-buying experience clear and simple.

“When you’ve been in business for 75 years, you’re doing something right,” said Brock Gavin, president of Arrow Truck Sales. “We know purchasing a used semi-truck is unlike any other vehicle purchase. It’s a significant investment in the livelihood of our customers. We take pride in our transparent, highly personalized customer service to ensure every detail involved in buying a quality, road-ready used truck is clear and simple.”

Arrow serves truck drivers with a wide range of experience levels and ambitions, including first-time owner-operators looking to make the jump from working as a company driver. “We enjoy building relationships with our customers as they start and build businesses with one or multiple trucks, and in some cases, building a small fleet,” said Gavin. To help truck buyers make and protect their investments, Arrow offers a one-stop shop of integrated services, including in-house financing, extended warranties, insurance, and a 24/7 roadside assistance program.

FROM ONE KANSAS CITY USED TRUCK LOT IN 1950 TO DEALERSHIPS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

Arrow began in 1950 with one used truck lot located in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Jerry Nerman, a World War II Army veteran, and his business partner, Melvin Spitcaufsky, made an initial investment of $8,000 to buy and recondition trucks for wholesale buyers. In the 1980s, Arrow began retail sales to support individual owner-operators, opening dealerships from coast to coast.

Beyond his entrepreneurial leadership of Arrow, Nerman was esteemed across the trucking industry for his unwavering commitment to superior service. In 1998, he founded the Used Truck Association to advocate for education and training to ensure the highest standards of service in the industry. As a renowned Kansas City-area philanthropist, Nerman donated the lead gift to build the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art on the Johnson County Community College campus in Overland Park, Kan. Nerman passed away in 2017 at the age of 97.

Today, Arrow is regarded as one of the largest and most reputable used trucking companies for its support of both customers and employees. Among numerous accolades over the years, Arrow was recently named a 2024 “Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking Association. Women holding Arrow leadership positions include chief financial officer, branch manager, and directors of human resources, marketing, and IT.

SUSTAINED GROWTH AND INNOVATION

Despite ever-changing market conditions impacting the transportation industry, Arrow has sustained steady growth with continuous innovation, including the recent launch of a non-commissioned sales team devoted to serving online customers. Arrow carries all makes and models including Freightliner, Kenworth, Volvo, Peterbilt, Mack, and International. The company also inventories medium-duty and vocational trucks and moving vans as well as a variety of trailers, including dry vans, refers and flatbeds.

In the 1990s, the company’s success captured the interest of an international corporation looking for a strategic asset in the U.S. trucking industry. Arrow became a subsidiary of the Volvo Group North America, Inc., with a 50 percent stake in 1998 and 100 percent by 2001.

“We’re proud to be part of a global organization while maintaining our ability to quickly adapt to market fluctuations and operate independently to continue delivering a highly personalized experience to our customers,” said Gavin.

COMMEMORATING 75 YEARS WITH NEW DEALERSHIP, CHARITABLE PARTNERSHIP

Arrow will mark its 75th anniversary in 2025 with a national charitable partnership to be announced, along with community service initiatives in each of its dealership markets. The company will continue its expansion with a new dealership to open in Little Rock, Ark. In addition, Arrow is finalizing the development of an innovative new platform designed to help its customers more efficiently identify loads to support the growth of their trucking businesses.

“Our longevity is tied to our unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and best-in-class customer service. We stand by our trucks, and we stand by our customers,” said Gavin. “That’s why Arrow has been here for 75 years. And that’s why we intend to be here for the next 75 years and beyond.”

To learn more about Arrow Truck Sales, visit www.ArrowTruck.com

