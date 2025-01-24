Submit Release
Senate Bill 183 Printer's Number 122

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 122

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

183

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, GEBHARD, ROTHMAN, VOGEL, COLEMAN, J. WARD,

PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, CULVER, DUSH

AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 24, 2025

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in food protection, further providing for rules and

regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5733(g) of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 5733. Rules and regulations.

* * *

(g) Water standards.--[If a food establishment uses or

supplies water for human consumption, the water shall be in

compliance with the primary and secondary Maximum Contaminant

Levels (MCL), treatment techniques and Maximum Residual

Disinfectant Levels (MRDL) required by the act of May 1, 1984

(P.L.206, No.43), known as the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water

Act, and its attendant regulations.]

(1) Except as otherwise provided in this subsection, if

a food establishment uses or supplies water for human

