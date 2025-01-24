Senate Bill 183 Printer's Number 122
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 122
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
183
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, GEBHARD, ROTHMAN, VOGEL, COLEMAN, J. WARD,
PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, CULVER, DUSH
AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 24, 2025
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in food protection, further providing for rules and
regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5733(g) of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 5733. Rules and regulations.
* * *
(g) Water standards.--[If a food establishment uses or
supplies water for human consumption, the water shall be in
compliance with the primary and secondary Maximum Contaminant
Levels (MCL), treatment techniques and Maximum Residual
Disinfectant Levels (MRDL) required by the act of May 1, 1984
(P.L.206, No.43), known as the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water
Act, and its attendant regulations.]
(1) Except as otherwise provided in this subsection, if
a food establishment uses or supplies water for human
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
