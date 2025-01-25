Comer Applauds Postponement of HPA Rule to Protect the Rights of Horse Breeders, Trainers, and Owners Nationwide

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced the postponement of a final rule amending the Horse Protection Act (HPA):

“USDA’s decision to postpone the implementation of this final rule today is a victory for horse breeders, owners, and trainers nationwide and will protect the rights of those within the equine industry who depend on fair and consistent enforcement of the Horse Protection Act. In the 118th Congress, the Oversight Committee launched an investigation after it received allegations of USDA’s arbitrary enforcement of the HPA, lack of due process, and potential retribution against horse trainers. Safeguarding the integrity of HPA’s implementation and enforcement is critical for the equine community. The Oversight Committee remains committed to ensuring USDA enforces HPA in a manner that is fair, consistent, and within the bounds of its legal authority.”

Background:

In 2024, the Oversight Committee received allegations that the Assistant Director of USDA’s APHIS sent an e-mail to horse show representatives detailing new competition inspection requirements just two hours prior to a competition, without warning or prior notification of forthcoming guidance. On August 9, 2024, Chairman Comer called on the Office of Inspector General (OIG) to initiate a review of the USDA’s policies and practices regarding implementation of the HPA. In addition, the Oversight Committee sought documents and information to enable oversight of APHIS’s role in enforcing the HPA. Chairman Comer also issued a subpoena to a key official at USDA to further investigate the USDA’s arbitrary enforcement of the HPA and the final rule. Under the Biden Administration, USDA produced only limited documents and answers in response to some of the Committee’s requests. The lack of cooperation by USDA raised additional questions about the transparency and accountability of USDA’s operations under the Biden Administration related to enforcement of the HPA and the enactment of the final rule.

On January 16, 2025, Chairman Comer notified the Trump-Vance Transition Team of the USDA’s failure to provide clear guidance related to the HPA and called on the incoming Trump Administration and new USDA leadership to abolish the rule.

Further information on the postponement of the final rule can be found here.