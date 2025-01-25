RED CAT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Red Cat Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Red Cat Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (“Red Cat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCAT) on behalf of Red Cat stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Red Cat has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 16, 2025, Kerrisdale Capital ("Kerrisdale") published a report alleging that Red Cat has overstated the revenue potential of its U.S. Army Short Range Reconnaissance ("SRR") drone contract and lacks the production capacity to deliver on its promises. The Kerrisdale report also raises concerns about the timing of executive departures and insider transactions that took place shortly after the announcement of the SRR contract.

On this news, Red Cat's stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 21.63%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.55 per share on January 17, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Red Cat shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.