Working together for fire survivors, Governor Newsom welcomes President Trump to Los Angeles

Yesterday, Governor Newsom was joined by legislative and local leaders as he signed a $2.5 billion disaster relief package for Los Angeles. Already, nearly $118 million of this funding has gone out the door to augment state agencies and departments supporting response and recovery efforts.

Deploying crews to protect communities from potential mudslides

The state began prepositioning flood resources and conducting educational outreach to local communities earlier this week. DWR has 10 flood fight material stockpiles located in Southern California with materials at the ready to deploy 5,650 super sacks, 271,000 burlap sandbags, 777 plastic sheeting rolls, 17,790 wood stakes, among other items.

More than 400 members from the California Conservation Corps will be working on watershed protection at firestorm burn scar areas to place silt fencing, straw wattles, and compost socks to act as physical barriers to filter contaminants found in rainwater runoff. In addition, over 80 California National Guard service members from the 649th Engineering Company are working 24-hour operations at the Sierra Madre Villa debris basin to protect communities from potential mudslides. They are directly supporting LA County Department of Public Works and DWR.

Supporting recovery, protecting survivors

Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles firestorms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging:

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: