Working together for fire survivors, Governor Newsom welcomes President Trump to Los Angeles
Yesterday, Governor Newsom was joined by legislative and local leaders as he signed a $2.5 billion disaster relief package for Los Angeles. Already, nearly $118 million of this funding has gone out the door to augment state agencies and departments supporting response and recovery efforts.
Deploying crews to protect communities from potential mudslides
The state began prepositioning flood resources and conducting educational outreach to local communities earlier this week. DWR has 10 flood fight material stockpiles located in Southern California with materials at the ready to deploy 5,650 super sacks, 271,000 burlap sandbags, 777 plastic sheeting rolls, 17,790 wood stakes, among other items.
More than 400 members from the California Conservation Corps will be working on watershed protection at firestorm burn scar areas to place silt fencing, straw wattles, and compost socks to act as physical barriers to filter contaminants found in rainwater runoff. In addition, over 80 California National Guard service members from the 649th Engineering Company are working 24-hour operations at the Sierra Madre Villa debris basin to protect communities from potential mudslides. They are directly supporting LA County Department of Public Works and DWR.
Supporting recovery, protecting survivors
Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles firestorms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging:
- Providing tax relief to those impacted by the fires. California postponed the individual tax filing deadline to October 15 for Los Angeles County taxpayers. Additionally, the state extended the January 31, 2025, sales and use tax filing deadline for Los Angeles County taxpayers until April 30 — providing critical tax relief for businesses. Governor Newsom suspended penalties and interest on late property tax payments for a year, effectively extending the state property tax deadline.
- Rebuilding Los Angeles faster and stronger. Governor Newsom issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act.
- Fast-tracking temporary housing and protecting tenants and homeowners. To help provide necessary shelter for those immediately impacted by the firestorms, the Governor issued an executive order to make it easier to streamline construction of accessory dwelling units, allow for more temporary trailers and other housing, and suspend fees for mobile home parks. Governor Newsom also issued an executive order that prohibits landlords in Los Angeles County from evicting tenants for sharing their rental with survivors displaced by the Los Angeles-area firestorms. For homeowners, California has worked with five major lenders, as well as 270 financial institutions, to provide mortgage relief to their customers.
- Mobilizing debris removal and cleanup. With an eye toward recovery, the Governor directed fast action on debris removal work and mitigating the potential for mudslides and flooding in areas burned. He also signed an executive order to allow expert federal hazmat crews to start cleaning up properties as a key step in getting people back to their properties safely. The Governor also issued an executive order to help mitigate risk of mudslides and flooding and protect communities by hastening efforts to remove debris, bolster flood defenses, and stabilize hillsides in affected areas.
- Safeguarding survivors from price gouging. Governor Newsom expanded restrictions to protect survivors from illegal price hikes on rent, hotel and motel costs, and building materials or construction. Report violations to the Office of the Attorney General here.
- Directing immediate state relief. The Governor signed legislation providing over $2.5 billion to immediately support ongoing emergency response efforts and to jumpstart recovery efforts for Los Angeles. California quickly launched CA.gov/LAfires as a single hub of information and resources to support those impacted and bolsters in-person Disaster Recovery Centers.
- Getting kids back in the classroom. Governor Newsom signed an executive order to quickly assist displaced students in the Los Angeles area and bolster schools affected by the firestorms.
- Protecting victims from real estate speculators. The Governor issued an executive order to protect firestorm victims from predatory land speculators making aggressive and unsolicited cash offers to purchase their property.
Get help today
Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov
- By calling 800-621-3362
- By using the FEMA smart phone application
- Assistance is available in over 40 languages
- If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
