Montgomery County Council to Hold Black History Month Commemoration on February 4 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, January 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 24, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 24, 2025—The Montgomery County Council will host its annual commemoration for Black History Month, which is celebrated nationally every February. This year’s commemoration will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11:30 a.m. and will focus on the national theme, "African Americans and Labor."

The commemoration will include a proclamation presentation and video interviews highlighting how Black Americans have contributed to the progression of the labor movement in the United States in the past, present and future.

This year's commemoration will recognize Lisa Blackwell-Brown, secretary and treasurer of the Municipal and County Government Employees Organization/United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1994 (UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO); Karl Smith, vice president of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) Montgomery College Chapter; and Pia Morrison, president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 500.

"Black History Month is a time to honor the contributions of African Americans who have shaped history, and this year, we celebrate the influence that African American residents have had in our nation’s labor movement, particularly here in our County,” said Council President Kate Stewart. “Their advocacy for fair wages and workers’ rights has strengthened our community and inspired progress. During the celebration for this month, we will celebrate this legacy as we recommit to advancing equity and justice for all."

"This year, I am proud to honor Black History Month by celebrating the generations of Black workers who organized for fair treatment, better wages, and safer conditions,” said Council Vice President Will Jawando. “Their work not only advanced the labor movement, but helped to build the foundations of our nation. Their legacy of empowerment and progress inspires us to continue fighting for justice today."

“Celebrating Black History Month deepens our understanding of the triumphs and challenges Black people have faced throughout our nation's history,” said Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles. “Our ancestors helped build this nation and have witnessed their historic communities disappear and their contributions undervalued. Despite these struggles, they have demonstrated remarkable resilience by navigating numerous barriers and making the most of limited economic opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency and build intergenerational wealth. The labor rights and protections we enjoy today result from the sacrifices made by labor unions and the efforts of many Black advocates such as Mary McLeod Bethune, A. Philip Randolph, Bayard Rustin, and others recognized today. Black History Month serves as a time to reflect on the contributions of those who came before us, but this reflection should not be limited to just this month. Every day, I encourage everyone to consider the legacies of Black leaders who shaped the labor movement. Let their efforts serve as a clarion call for us to continue working toward safe working conditions, a living wage, and the right to organize, all of which are vital for creating a more just and prosperous workforce and society.”

The Council has been hosting commemorative events to honor Black History Month since 2015. Last year’s commemoration focused on African Americans and the Arts in Montgomery County.

The commemoration will take place at the Council Office Building on the third floor in the Council Hearing Room. Residents who are unable to join the commemoration in person can stream the event live or after the fact on the Council’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The commemoration will also be televised on County Cable Montgomery, cable channels 996 (high definition) and 6 (standard definition) on Comcast; channels 1056 (HD) and 6 (SD) on RCN; and channel 30 on Verizon.

