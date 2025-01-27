Timothy Bracco Joins Boon-Chapman as Vice President, Stop Loss

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boon-Chapman, a leader in claims administration, cost containment, and care navigation, proudly announces the appointment of Timothy Bracco as Vice President, Stop Loss, effective January 27, 2025.

Bracco brings over 25 years of industry experience, having held leadership roles in Stop Loss claims management, audit operations, and innovative product development. His career spans large insurance carriers, MGUs, and TPAs, where he specialized in driving operational efficiency and integrating advanced technologies, such as AI-based underwriting systems.

“Stop loss insurance is the unsung hero of self-insured health plans. Tim’s extensive background, operational savvy, and adept understanding of the nuances within stop loss coverage will advance our Stop Loss operations and empower our clients to make informed financial decisions that align with their long-term health plan objectives,” said Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-Chapman.

Prior to joining Boon-Chapman, Bracco was the Vice President of Accident and Health Audit Solutions at a leading insurance services company and previously served as the Director of Stop Loss Operations at a carrier with an in-house TPA, where he led claims processing system development and financial process optimization. His strategic insights have consistently helped organizations adapt to the evolving insurance landscape.

“I’m honored to join the Boon-Chapman team and contribute to the company’s legacy of excellence,” said Bracco. “Boon-Chapman’s dedication to innovation and client satisfaction sets it apart, and I’m excited to help elevate its Stop Loss solutions to even greater success.”

To learn more about Boon-Chapman's Stop Loss and healthcare administration services, visit www.boonchapman.com.

About Boon-Chapman:

Boon-Chapman has been an industry leader since 1961, offering comprehensive services, including claims administration, cost-containment programs, and medical management solutions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company delivers cutting-edge technology and client-focused care across all 50 states.

About

Boon-Chapman stands as a beacon of integrity and innovation in healthcare administration. Since 1961, our unwavering commitment to empowering our employees has enabled us to deliver unmatched service and compassionate care. As an independent TPA, we guide our clients with leading-edge technology, dedicated customer service, and honesty, ensuring exceptional health outcomes and cost efficiencies. Headquartered in Austin, TX, and serving members in all 50 states, Boon-Chapman delivers comprehensive services that include claims administration, premiums and eligibility management, FSA/HSA/HRA administration, COBRA & HIPAA compliance, member advocacy, regulatory compliance, and extensive cost-containment programs. We provide these services to employers, fully insured carriers and other TPAs. Through our medical management solution and innovative employee benefits technology, Boon-Chapman offers fully integrated solutions that empower health plans and improve population health. For more information, visit www.boonchapman.com.

