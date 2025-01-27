Timothy Bracco Joins Boon-Chapman as Vice President, Stop Loss
Tim’s extensive background, operational savvy, and adept understanding of the nuances within stop loss coverage will advance our Stop Loss operations and empower our clients...”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boon-Chapman, a leader in claims administration, cost containment, and care navigation, proudly announces the appointment of Timothy Bracco as Vice President, Stop Loss, effective January 27, 2025.
Bracco brings over 25 years of industry experience, having held leadership roles in Stop Loss claims management, audit operations, and innovative product development. His career spans large insurance carriers, MGUs, and TPAs, where he specialized in driving operational efficiency and integrating advanced technologies, such as AI-based underwriting systems.
“Stop loss insurance is the unsung hero of self-insured health plans. Tim’s extensive background, operational savvy, and adept understanding of the nuances within stop loss coverage will advance our Stop Loss operations and empower our clients to make informed financial decisions that align with their long-term health plan objectives,” said Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-Chapman.
Prior to joining Boon-Chapman, Bracco was the Vice President of Accident and Health Audit Solutions at a leading insurance services company and previously served as the Director of Stop Loss Operations at a carrier with an in-house TPA, where he led claims processing system development and financial process optimization. His strategic insights have consistently helped organizations adapt to the evolving insurance landscape.
“I’m honored to join the Boon-Chapman team and contribute to the company’s legacy of excellence,” said Bracco. “Boon-Chapman’s dedication to innovation and client satisfaction sets it apart, and I’m excited to help elevate its Stop Loss solutions to even greater success.”
To learn more about Boon-Chapman's Stop Loss and healthcare administration services, visit www.boonchapman.com.
About Boon-Chapman:
Boon-Chapman has been an industry leader since 1961, offering comprehensive services, including claims administration, cost-containment programs, and medical management solutions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company delivers cutting-edge technology and client-focused care across all 50 states.
