Timothy Bracco Joins Boon-Chapman as Vice President, Stop Loss

Boon-Chapman stands as a beacon of integrity and innovation in healthcare administration. Since 1961, our unwavering commitment to empowering our employees has enabled us to deliver unmatched service and compassionate care. As an independent TPA, we guide our clients with leading-edge technology, dedicated customer service, and honesty, ensuring exceptional health outcomes and cost efficiencies. Headquartered in Austin, TX, and serving members in all 50 states, Boon-Chapman delivers comprehensive services that include claims administration, premiums and eligibility management, FSA/HSA/HRA administration, COBRA & HIPAA compliance, member advocacy, regulatory compliance, and extensive cost-containment programs. We provide these services to employers, fully insured carriers and other TPAs. Through our medical management solution and innovative employee benefits technology, Boon-Chapman offers fully integrated solutions that empower health plans and improve population health. For more information, visit www.boonchapman.com.

