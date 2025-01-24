Private Equity—2024 Review and 2025 Outlook

After a two-year decline in private equity activity, 2024 witnessed a rebound in both private equity acquisitions and exits, though volumes were still well below pandemic-era levels. Total announced global private equity deal volume increased 22%, from $1.3 trillion in 2023 to $1.7 trillion in 2024. Many of the headwinds that private equity M&A faced over the prior two years—including elevated interest rates and tumultuous financial markets—abated or stabilized. At the same time, several years of stalled exits have led to record long investment holding periods, with sponsors having an average holding period of five years in 2023-2024, compared to 4.2 years in 2021-2022. Robust fundraising has also left sponsor dry powder levels near 2023’s historical peak.

We expect that the combination of record-high amounts of deployable capital, sponsors seeking liquidity events, and improving market conditions will cause private equity dealmaking to increase in 2025. Sponsors seem increasingly willing to transact at current market valuations, and the robust credit and equity capital markets should facilitate activity.

Notable themes from private equity M&A in 2024, as well as important developments for dealmakers to bear in mind for 2025, are summarized below:

Finding Opportunities in Credit Markets to Create Value. Increased competition in the direct lending market, combined with a slow return in bank underwriting spurred by lowering interest rates, has provided private equity sponsors with an open credit market. Private equity sponsors took advantage of this market opportunistically, employing varying kinds of structured and other hybrid financing solutions. They also took advantage of structural shifts in the credit markets to partner with direct lenders or banks and serve as a source, rather than a customer, of debt capital.

The Trump administration is generally expected to be more amenable towards mergers and acquisitions, although it is unclear how any hostility towards “Big Tech” may impact dealmaking in that industry. It remains to be seen what approach a new, more merger-friendly administration will take with respect to the recent changes to the reporting obligations under the HSR Act, but in the meantime, private equity sponsors will need to be mindful of the expanded disclosure requirements and increased time and cost associated with the new HSR rules. * * * Private equity heads into 2025 with a degree of optimism, as both macroeconomic and regulatory conditions are expected to generally be more favorable for dealmaking. At the same time, financial sponsors will need to navigate increasing pressures to consummate deals due to long holding periods and elevated levels of untapped dry powder. We expect 2025 to be a busy year for private equity dealmaking, with opportunities for sponsors to reap rewards from being nimble and creative in executing thoughtfully structured deals.

