Five9, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. February 3, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Five9, Inc. ("Five9" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FIVN) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between June 4, 2024, and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Five9 investors have until February 3, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

On December 4, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against the Company and several of its executives, claiming that during the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose critical information, including: (i) that Five9’s net new business was not “strong irrespective of the macro,” but was instead hindered by macroeconomic factors such as tight and scrutinized customer budgets; (ii) that Five9 was experiencing a challenging bookings quarter, partly due to issues with sales execution and efficiency, and the Company was not “seeing very strong bookings momentum”; and (iii) that the Defendants lacked sufficient information regarding their existing customers who were going live, making their statements about Five9 experiencing a positive inflection in its dollar-based retention rate unfounded.

When the truth came to light, Five9’s stock price fell sharply, resulting in significant losses for investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing.

Legal Disclaimer:

