DMC Global Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. February 4, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises DMC Global Inc. ("DMC Global" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOOM) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 3, 2024 and November 4, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). DMC Global investors have until February 4, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Complaint alleges that the Company made deceptive and misleading statements to the market. DMC Global inflated the goodwill related to Arcadia Products due to negative events affecting that business segment. The Company failed to implement and maintain proper internal systems and processes necessary for efficient operations. As a result of these deficiencies, the Company’s public guidance and disclosures were both inaccurate and incomplete. Given these facts, the Company’s statements to the public were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the truth about DMC Global was revealed, investors incurred financial losses.

