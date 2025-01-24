Tevogen Bio Broadens Relationship with Microsoft to Deepen Artificial Intelligence Collaboration and Develop PredicTcell Technology on Azure

This expansion is in addition to the previously announced Microsoft for Startups program.

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (“Tevogen Bio” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T-cell therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers, announced today that it has broadened its relationship with Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT ) to broaden its AI-focused collaboration and build its PredicTcell technology. PredicTcell is Tevogen Bio’s proprietary technology designed for predictive precision T cell targeting. This expanded relationship is designed to harness Microsoft’s cutting-edge AI, cloud capabilities, and Microsoft’s health and life sciences domain expertise to accelerate Tevogen Bio’s target identification and pre-clinical processes, strengthening the company’s pipeline of innovative immunotherapies.

Tevogen.AI, Tevogen Bio’s artificial intelligence effort, will integrate Microsoft’s advanced AI tools and the Microsoft Azure cloud platform into two key objectives:

Rapidly Expanding the ExacTcell™ Technology Pre-Clinical Pipeline

Building on the successful trial results of TVGN 489, Tevogen Bio aims to utilize machine learning to perform critical simulations that will accelerate the identification of new targets. By leveraging Microsoft’s AI, the company can analyze large datasets across the genome with greater speed and accuracy.

Developing Proprietary Algorithms to Decode HLA-T Cell Interactions

Tevogen.AI, in collaboration with Microsoft domain experts, will create new algorithms to decode the interactions between human leukocyte antigens (HLA) and T cells. This capability is expected to significantly enhance Tevogen Bio’s understanding of immune responses and open new therapeutic avenues, especially in areas with minimal existing data.

“As we expand our AI efforts, this broader relationship with Microsoft represents a key milestone in our ongoing journey to revolutionize immunotherapy,” said Mittul Mehta, CIO of Tevogen Bio and Head of Tevogen.AI. “Through deeper collaboration with Microsoft domain experts, we will further harness the power of AI to bring more precise and personalized treatments to patients at an accelerated pace.”

By leveraging the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and a suite of advanced AI tools, Tevogen Bio is also proactively investigating potential treatments for Human Papillomavirus (HPV). The company has developed a dataset of proteins from the HPV genome and is identifying cytotoxic T cell (CTL) targets to select for a clinical trial for TVGN 920, Tevogen’s first oncology product candidate. Through the company’s proprietary ExacTcell™ technology, which involves training CTLs to detect specific targets and then expanding them, Tevogen aims to be prepared to deliver an HPV-specific CTL treatment.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Bio Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen Bio has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancer and neurological disorders, including TVGN 489 for the treatment of COVID-19 and Long COVID; Tevogen’s ability to develop additional product candidates, including through use of Tevogen’s ExacTcell platform; the anticipated benefits of ExacTcell; expectations regarding Tevogen’s future clinical trials; and Tevogen’s ability to generate revenue in the future. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the effect of the recent business combination with Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (the “Business Combination”) on Tevogen’s business relationships, operating results, and business generally; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tevogen; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; costs related to the Business Combination and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

