Arhaus Opens Showroom in Winter Park, Florida

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces the opening of its new showroom in Winter Park, Florida at Winter Park Village, the upscale, open-air shopping and lifestyle center in the community. Located just north of Orlando in Orange County, the showroom will serve as an inspiring destination for high-quality furniture and home décor in the community alongside Winter Park Village’s premium retail and dining experiences. This showroom marks the brand’s ninth location in Florida and first location in Central Florida, joining Arhaus showrooms in coastal areas including Boca Raton, Naples, West Palm Beach, and Jacksonville.





At the Winter Park showroom, clients will have access to complimentary design services to assist with home projects of any scale. Whether refreshing a single space or outfitting an entire home, Arhaus' team of expert design consultants is available in-store and online to provide guidance. For more details or to connect with a local designer, visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In celebration of the Winter Park showroom opening, Arhaus will contribute $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Winter Park-Maitland to help families build or improve their homes in the community. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Winter Park-Maitland, visit habitatwpm.org

The Winter Park showroom opens today at Winter Park Village, located at 610 N Orlando Ave., Space H-100, Winter Park, FL 32789.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores. To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About. To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

