Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,727 in the last 365 days.

Black Hills Corp. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

RAPID CITY, S.D., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.676 per share, an increase of $0.026 per share over last quarter’s dividend. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 18, 2025, will receive $0.676 per share, payable March 1, 2025.

“This dividend increase reflects the confidence we have in our team, strategy and long-term growth,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. 

The new annualized rate represents 55 consecutive years of annual dividend increases and is the second longest track record in the electric and natural gas utility industry.

This dividend announcement marks 83 consecutive years that Black Hills has paid annual dividends, starting in February 1942 when its predecessor company, Black Hills Power & Light Company, was newly incorporated.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.34 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations
Sal Diaz
investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Black Hills Corp. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more