Black Hills Corp. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

RAPID CITY, S.D., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.676 per share, an increase of $0.026 per share over last quarter’s dividend. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 18, 2025, will receive $0.676 per share, payable March 1, 2025.

“This dividend increase reflects the confidence we have in our team, strategy and long-term growth,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp.

The new annualized rate represents 55 consecutive years of annual dividend increases and is the second longest track record in the electric and natural gas utility industry.

This dividend announcement marks 83 consecutive years that Black Hills has paid annual dividends, starting in February 1942 when its predecessor company, Black Hills Power & Light Company, was newly incorporated.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.34 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Sal Diaz

investorrelations@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969

Legal Disclaimer:

