Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,727 in the last 365 days.

Northrim BanCorp Earns $10.9 Million, or $1.95 Per Diluted Share, in Fourth Quarter 2024, and $37.0 Million, or $6.62 Per Diluted Share, for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) (“Northrim” or the “Company”) today reported net income of $10.9 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.8 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and $6.6 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 is primarily due to an increase in purchased receivable income due to the Company’s acquisition of Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC (“Sallyport”), which was completed on October 31, 2024. Sallyport and its direct and indirect subsidiaries provide services and products related to factoring and asset-based lending in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company had an increase in mortgage banking income, primarily as a result of an increase in the fair value of a mortgage servicing portfolio that the Company purchased from another financial institution in the fourth quarter. The increase profitability in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the same quarter of the prior year was largely driven by an increase in mortgage banking income and higher net interest income, as well as an increase in purchased receivable income as noted above, which was only partially offset by higher other operating expenses and an increase in the provision for credit losses.

Net income for the full year of 2024 increased 46% to $37.0 million, or $6.62 per diluted share, compared to $25.4 million, or $4.49 per diluted share, for the full year of 2023. Increased net interest income resulting from loan and deposit growth supported 2024 earnings in the Community Banking segment but were offset by increases in other operating expenses, primarily in salaries and other personnel expense as the Company continued to expand its branch network into new markets in Alaska. An increase in mortgage originations and an increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights resulted in net income of $4.4 million in the Home Mortgage Lending segment in 2024 compared to a $2.5 million loss in 2023.

Dividends per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 remained consistent with the third quarter of 2024 at $0.62 per share and increased from $0.60 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Northrim reported record core earnings in 2024 and record earnings per share in the fourth quarter,” said Mike Huston, Northrim’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased with our results as we continue to focus on profitable growth. In the last five years Northrim’s deposit market share in Alaska has increased from 11% to 16%, loans and deposits have increased by almost 100%, and net interest income has increased by 60%.”

“2024 results were also supported by an improvement in mortgage banking income,” continued Mr. Huston. “We believe the acquisition of Sallyport in the fourth quarter will further diversify fee income and provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to Northrim shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 7% to $30.8 million compared to $28.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and increased 15% compared to $26.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (“NIMTE”)* was 4.47% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 12-basis point increase from the third quarter of 2024 and a 35-basis point increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.43% and return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 16.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Portfolio loans were $2.13 billion at December 31, 2024, up 6% from the preceding quarter and up 19% from a year ago, primarily due to new customer relationships, expanding market share, and to retaining certain mortgage loans originated by Residential Mortgage, a subsidiary of Northrim Bank (the “Bank”), in the loan portfolio.
  • Total deposits were $2.68 billion at December 31, 2024, up 2% from the preceding quarter, and up 8% from $2.49 billion a year ago. Noninterest bearing demand deposits represented 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, down from 29% at September 30, 2024 and 31% at December 31, 2023.
  • Total assets at December 31, 2024 exceeded $3 billion for the first time.
  • The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.15% in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from 2.24% in the third quarter of 2024 and up from 2.00% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Acquired Sallyport for approximately $53.9 million (approximately $47.9 million in cash and $6 million in an earn-out payable over 3 years) on October 31, 2024.
   
Financial Highlights Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31,
2023
Total assets $3,041,869   $2,963,392   $2,821,668   $2,759,560   $2,807,497  
Total portfolio loans $2,129,263   $2,007,565   $1,875,907   $1,811,135   $1,789,497  
Total deposits $2,680,189   $2,625,567   $2,463,806   $2,434,083   $2,485,055  
Total shareholders’ equity $267,116   $260,050   $247,200   $239,327   $234,718  
Net income $10,927   $8,825   $9,020   $8,199   $6,613  
Diluted earnings per share $1.95   $1.57   $1.62   $1.48   $1.19  
Return on average assets 1.43 % 1.22 % 1.31 % 1.19 % 0.93 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity 16.32 % 13.69 % 14.84 % 13.84 % 11.36 %
NIM 4.41 % 4.29 % 4.24 % 4.16 % 4.06 %
NIMTE* 4.47 % 4.35 % 4.30 % 4.22 % 4.12 %
Efficiency ratio 66.96 % 66.11 % 68.78 % 68.93 % 72.21 %
Total shareholders’ equity/total assets 8.78 % 8.78 % 8.76 % 8.67 % 8.36 %
Tangible common equity/tangible assets* 7.23 % 8.28 % 8.24 % 8.14 % 7.84 %
Book value per share $48.41   $47.27   $44.93   $43.52   $42.57  
Tangible book value per share* $39.17   $44.36   $42.03   $40.61   $39.68  
Dividends per share $0.62   $0.62   $0.61   $0.61   $0.60  
Common shares outstanding 5,518,210   5,501,943   5,501,562   5,499,578   5,513,459  
                     

* References to NIMTE, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible common assets, (all of which exclude intangible assets) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP measurements in this earnings release, because it believes these measures are useful to investors. Please refer to the end of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Alaska Economic Update
(Note: sources for information in this section are listed on page 13.)

The Alaska Department of Labor (“DOL”) has reported Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in November 2024 was 4.6% compared to the U.S. rate of 4.2%. The total number of payroll jobs in Alaska, not including uniformed military, increased 2.4% or 7,700 jobs between November 2023 and November 2024.

According to the DOL, Construction had the largest growth in new jobs in Alaska through November compared to the prior year. The Construction sector added 2,100 positions for a year over year growth rate of 12.7% in November 2024. The larger Health Care sector grew by 1,500 jobs for an annual growth rate of 3.7%. The Oil & Gas sector increased by 9.2% or 700 new direct jobs. Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities added 1,000 jobs for a 4.5% growth rate. Professional and Business Services increased 700 jobs year over year through November 2024, up 2.5%.

The Government sector grew by 1,200 jobs for 1.5% growth, adding 100 Federal jobs, 800 State and 300 Local government positions in Alaska over the same period. Declining sectors between November 2023 and November 2024 were Manufacturing (primarily seafood processing) shrinking 500 jobs (-6.6%), Information, down 100 jobs (-2.2%), and Retail lost 100 jobs (-0.3%).

Alaska’s Gross State Product (“GSP”) in the third quarter of 2024, exceeded $70 billion for the first time, and is estimated to be $70.1 billion in current dollars, according to the Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis (“BEA”). Alaska’s inflation adjusted “real” GSP increased 6.5% in 2023, placing Alaska fifth best of all 50 states. In the third quarter of 2024 Alaska GSP increased at an annualized rate of 2.2%, compared to the average U.S. growth rate of 3.1%. Alaska’s real GSP improvement in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily caused by growth in the Health Care, Trade, Transportation and Warehousing sectors.

The BEA also calculated Alaska’s seasonally adjusted personal income at $55.7 billion in the third quarter of 2024. This was an annualized improvement in the third quarter of 3.3% for Alaska, compared to the national average of 3.2%. Alaska enjoyed an annual personal income improvement of 3.8% in 2023. The $445 million increase in personal income in the third quarter in Alaska came from a $310 million increase in net earnings from wages, $145 million growth in government transfer receipts (which grew in all 50 states), and a $10 million decrease in investment income.

The monthly average price of Alaska North Slope (“ANS”) crude oil was at an annual high of $89.05 in April 2024 and most recently averaged $72.50 in November 2024. The Alaska Department of Revenue (“DOR”) calculated ANS crude oil production was 461 thousand barrels per day (“bpd”) in Alaska’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 and is projected to increase to 467 thousand bpd in Alaska’s fiscal year 2025. The DOR expects production to continue to grow rapidly to 657 thousand bpd by fiscal year 2034. This is primarily a result of new production coming on-line in and around the NPR-A region west of Prudhoe Bay. A partnership between Santos and Repsol is constructing the new Pikka field and ConocoPhillips is reportedly developing the large new Willow field. There are also a number of smaller new fields in Alaska’s North Slope that are contributing to the State of Alaska’s production growth estimates.

According to the Alaska Multiple Listing Services, the average sales price of a single family home in Anchorage rose 6.2% in 2024 to $509,994, following a 5.2% increase in 2023. This was the seventh consecutive year of price increases.

The average sales price for single family homes in the Matanuska Susitna Borough rose 3.9% in 2024 to $412,907, after increasing 4% in 2023. This continues a trend of average price increases for more than a decade in the region. These two markets represent where the vast majority of the Bank’s residential lending activity occurs.

The Alaska Multiple Listing Services reported a 3.4% increase in the number of units sold in Anchorage when comparing 2024 to 2023. There was virtually no change in the number of homes sold in the Matanuska Susitna Borough, with only four fewer homes sold in 2024 than in 2023 or 0.2%.

Northrim Bank sponsors the Alaskanomics blog to provide news, analysis, and commentary on Alaska’s economy. Join the conversation at Alaskanomics.com, or for more information on the Alaska economy, visit: www.northrim.com and click on the “Business Banking” link and then click “Learn.” Information from our website is not incorporated into, and does not form, a part of this earnings release.

Review of Income Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Northrim generated a ROAA of 1.43% and a ROAE of 16.32%, compared to 1.22% and 13.69%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024 and 0.93% and 11.36%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2024, Northrim generated a ROAA of 1.29% and a ROAE of 14.70%, compared to 0.94% and 11.17% for 2023.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased 7% to $30.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $28.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and increased 15% compared to $26.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest expense on deposits increased to $10.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

NIMTE* was 4.47% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 4.35% in the preceding quarter and 4.12% in the fourth quarter a year ago. NIMTE* increased 12 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter and 35 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to a favorable change in the mix of earning-assets towards higher loan balances as a percentage of total earning-assets, higher earning-assets, and higher yields on those assets which were only partially offset by an increase in costs on interest-bearing deposits. The weighted average interest rate for new loans booked in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.23% compared to 7.24% in the third quarter of 2024 and 7.74% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The yield on the investment portfolio increased to 2.84% from 2.80% in the third quarter of 2024 and increased from 2.48% in the fourth quarter of 2023. “We are beginning to see improvements in our net interest margin as a result of lower deposit costs from the recent Fed interest rate cuts, in addition to the benefit of new loan volume and loan repricing driving our net interest margin to 4.47% for the fourth quarter,” said Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer. Northrim’s NIMTE* continues to remain above the peer average of 3.16% posted by the S&P U.S. Small Cap Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Northrim recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which includes a $125,000 provision for credit losses on purchased receivables, $107,000 benefit to the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.2 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, and a provision for credit losses of $885,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. The $1.2 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 is largely attributable to increases in loan and purchased receivable balances.

Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, increased during the quarter to $7.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $5.0 million at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses was 292% of nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 394% three months earlier and 345% a year ago.

Other Operating Income

In addition to home mortgage lending, Northrim has interests in other businesses that complement its core community banking activities, including purchased receivables financing and wealth management. Other operating income contributed $13.0 million, or 30% of total fourth quarter 2024 revenues, as compared to $11.6 million, or 29% of revenues in the third quarter of 2024, and $6.5 million, or 20% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in other operating income in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter of 2023 is largely the result of higher purchased receivable income due to the acquisition of Sallyport. Additionally, other operating income in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter a year ago increased due to an increase in mortgage banking income arising from higher volume of mortgage activity and an increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights. The changes in mortgage banking are discussed further in the Home Mortgage Lending section below.

Other Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, and $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in other operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter a year ago is primarily due to an increase in salaries and other personnel expense, as well as increases in professional fees from one-time deal costs associated with the acquisition of Sallyport and insurance expense due to higher FDIC insurance costs due to the Company's asset and net income growth.

Income Tax Provision

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Northrim recorded $2.4 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 17.8%, compared to $2.8 million, or 24.2% in the third quarter of 2024 and $1.7 million, or 20.7% in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, Northrim recorded $10.0 million in state and federal income tax expense in 2024 for an effective tax rate of 21.3%, compared to $6.2 million, or 19.7% in 2023. The decrease in the tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter a year ago is primarily the result of increased tax benefits related to the Company’s investment in low income housing tax credits and the purchase of renewable energy tax credits.

Community Banking

In the most recent deposit market share data from the FDIC, Northrim’s deposit market share in Alaska increased to 15.66% of Alaska's total deposits as of June 30, 2024 compared to 15.04% of Alaska’s total deposits as of June 30, 2023. This represents 62 basis points of growth in market share percentage for Northrim during that period while, according to the FDIC, the total deposits in Alaska were up 2.3% during the same period. Northrim opened a branch in Kodiak in the first quarter of 2023, a loan production office in Homer in the second quarter of 2023, a permanent branch in Nome in the third quarter of 2023, and a branch in Homer in the first quarter of 2024. See below for further discussion regarding the Company’s deposit movement for the quarter.

Northrim is committed to meeting the needs of the diverse communities in which it operates. As a testament to that support, the Bank has branches in four regions of Alaska identified by the Federal Reserve as “distressed or underserved non-metropolitan middle-income geographies”.

Net interest income in the Community Banking segment totaled $27.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $25.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest income increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter a year ago mostly due to increased interest income on loans that was only partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits.

The following table provides highlights of the Community Banking segment of Northrim:

   
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December
31, 2024
 September 30,
2024
 June 30, 2024 March 31,
2024
 December
31, 2023
Net interest income $27,643   $25,928   $24,318   $24,215   $24,221  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 771   1,492   (184 ) 197   885  
Other operating income 2,535   3,507   2,450   2,468   2,741  
Other operating expense 19,116   18,723   18,068   17,177   18,158  
Income before provision for income taxes 10,291   9,220   8,884   9,309   7,919  
Provision for income taxes 1,474   2,133   1,786   1,966   1,604  
Net income Community Banking segment $8,817   $7,087   $7,098   $7,343   $6,315  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,597,889   5,583,055   5,558,580   5,554,930   5,578,491  
Diluted earnings per share $1.58   $1.26   $1.27   $1.32   $1.14  
                     


  Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December
31, 2024
 December
31, 2023
Net interest income $102,104   $95,555  
Provision for credit losses 2,276   3,842  
Other operating income 10,960   9,130  
Other operating expense 73,085   69,253  
Income before provision for income taxes 37,703   31,590  
Provision for income taxes 7,359   6,175  
Net income Community Banking segment $30,344   $25,415  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,583,983   5,661,460  
Diluted earnings per share $5.43   $4.49  
         

Home Mortgage Lending

During the fourth quarter of 2024, mortgage loans funded for sale decreased to $162.5 million, of which 89% was for home purchases, compared to $210.0 million and 94% of loans funded for home purchases in the third quarter of 2024, and increased as compared to $79.7 million, of which 96% was for home purchases in the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank purchased Residential Mortgage-originated mortgage loans to hold on the Bank's balance sheet of $23.4 million of which roughly two-thirds were jumbos and one-third were mortgages for second homes, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.30%, down from $38.1 million and 6.59% in the third quarter of 2024, and down from $27.1 million and 7.05% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Mortgage loans funded for investment has increased net interest income in the Home Mortgage Lending segment. Net interest income contributed $3.3 million to total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from $2.9 million in the prior quarter, and up from $2.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

The Arizona, Colorado, and the Pacific Northwest mortgage expansion markets were responsible for 19% of Residential Mortgage’s $186 million total production in the fourth quarter of 2024, 20% of the $248 million total production in the third quarter of 2024, and 11% of the $107 million in total production in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The net change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights increased mortgage banking income by $873,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a decrease of $968,000 for the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank purchased an Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) servicing portfolio from another financial institution for $2.3 million. At December 31, 2024, this servicing portfolio was valued at $3.1 million resulting in a $750,000 increase in fair value. Mortgage servicing revenue increased to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $2.6 million in the prior quarter and increased from $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to an increase in production of AHFC mortgages, which contribute to servicing revenues at origination. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company’s mortgage servicing portfolio increased to $294.1 million, which includes the purchase of the AHFC servicing portfolio of $235.6 million, $86.3 million in new mortgage loans, net of amortization and payoffs of $27.8 million as compared to a net increase of $64.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $62.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, Northrim serviced 6,378 loans in its $1.46 billion home mortgage servicing portfolio, a 25% increase compared to the $1.17 billion serviced as of the end of the third quarter of 2024, and a 40% increase from the $1.04 billion serviced a year ago.

The following table provides highlights of the Home Mortgage Lending segment of Northrim:

   
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December
31, 2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30, 2024 March 31,
2024		 December
31, 2023
Mortgage loan commitments $32,299   $77,591   $88,006   $56,208   $22,926  
           
Mortgage loans funded for sale $162,530   $209,960   $152,339   $84,324   $79,742  
Mortgage loans funded for investment 23,380   38,087   29,175   17,403   27,114  
Total mortgage loans funded $185,910   $248,047   $181,514   $101,727   $106,856  
Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 11 % 6 % 6 % 4 % 4 %
Mortgage loans serviced for others $1,460,720   $1,166,585   $1,101,800   $1,060,007   $1,044,516  
           
Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $3,747   $5,079   $3,188   $1,980   $1,462  
Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net (665 ) 60   391   386   (296 )
Total production revenue 3,082   5,139   3,579   2,366   1,166  
Mortgage servicing revenue 2,847   2,583   2,164   1,561   2,180  
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights:          
Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1 1,372   (566 ) 239   289   (707 )
Other2 (499 ) (402 ) (320 ) (314 ) (301 )
Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 3,720   1,615   2,083   1,536   1,172  
Other mortgage banking revenue 238   293   222   129   99  
Total mortgage banking income $7,040   $7,047   $5,884   $4,031   $2,437  
           
Net interest income $3,280   $2,941   $2,775   $2,232   $2,276  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 305   571   64   (48 )  
Mortgage banking income 7,040   7,047   5,884   4,031   2,437  
Other operating expense 7,198   7,643   6,697   6,086   5,477  
Income before provision for income taxes 2,817   1,774   1,898   225   (764 )
Provision for income taxes 842   497   532   63   (215 )
Net (loss) income Home Mortgage Lending segment $1,975   $1,277   $1,366   $162   ($549 )
           
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,597,889   5,583,055   5,558,580   5,554,930   5,769,415  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $0.35   $0.23   $0.25   $0.03   ($0.10 )
1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.
2Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.
                     


   
  Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December
31, 2024		 December
31, 2023
Mortgage loans funded for sale $609,153   $376,154  
Mortgage loans funded for investment 108,045   146,258  
Total mortgage loans funded $717,198   $522,412  
Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 7 % 4 %
     
Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $13,994   $7,828  
Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net 172   (102 )
Total production revenue 14,166   7,726  
Mortgage servicing revenue 9,155   7,368  
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights:    
Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1 1,334   (922 )
Other2 (1,535 ) (1,765 )
Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 8,954   4,681  
Other mortgage banking revenue 882   356  
Total mortgage banking income $24,002   $12,763  
     
Net interest income $11,228   $7,298  
Provision for credit losses 892    
Mortgage banking income 24,002   12,763  
Other operating expense 27,624   23,497  
Income before provision for income taxes 6,714   (3,436 )
Provision for income taxes 1,934   (943 )
Net (loss) income Home Mortgage Lending segment $4,780   ($2,493 )
     
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,583,983   5,661,460  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $0.86   ($0.44 )
1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates. 
2Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.
 

Specialty Finance

On October 31, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $53.9 million. Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC is a leading provider of factoring, asset based lending and alternative working capital solutions to small and medium sized enterprises in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The Company determined that a new Specialty Finance segment was appropriate for the Company upon the completion of the acquisition. The Specialty Finance segment also includes Northrim Funding Services, a division of Northrim Bank that has offered factoring solutions to small businesses since 2004. The composition of revenues for the Specialty Finance segment are primarily purchased receivable income, but also include interest income and other fee income.

The acquisition of Sallyport included $1.13 million in one-time deal related costs which are reflected in other operating expenses for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 in the tables below. Total pre-tax income for Sallyport for two months of operations, excluding transaction costs was $945,000.

The following table provides highlights of the Specialty Finance segment of Northrim:

   
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December
31, 2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30, 2024 March 31,
2024		 December
31, 2023
Purchased receivable income $3,526   $1,033   $1,243   $1,345   $1,307  
Other operating income (68 )        
Interest income 407   158   170   212   235  
Total revenue 3,865   1,191   1,413   1,557   1,542  
Provision for credit losses 125          
Other operating expense 3,063   362   429   374   358  
Interest expense 489   185   210   212    
Total expense 3,677   547   639   586   358  
Income before provision for income taxes 188   644   774   971   1,184  
Provision for income taxes 53   183   218   276   337  
Net income Specialty Finance segment $135   $461   $556   $695   $847  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,597,889   5,583,055   5,558,580   5,554,930   5,578,491  
Diluted earnings per share $0.02   $0.08   $0.10   $0.13   $0.15  
                     


  Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December
31, 2024		 December
31, 2023
Purchased receivable income $7,147   $4,482  
Other operating income (68 )  
Interest income 947   403  
Total revenue 8,026   4,885  
Provision for credit losses 125    
Other operating expense 4,228   1,431  
Interest expense 1,096    
Total expense 5,449   1,431  
Income before provision for income taxes 2,577   3,454  
Provision for income taxes 730   982  
Net income Specialty Finance segment $1,847   $2,472  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,583,983   5,661,460  
Diluted earnings per share $0.33   $0.44  
         

Balance Sheet Review

Northrim’s total assets were $3.04 billion at December 31, 2024, up 3% from the preceding quarter and up 8% from a year ago. Northrim’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 79% at December 31, 2024, up from 76% at September 30, 2024, and 72% at December 31, 2023.

At December 31, 2024, our liquid assets and investments and loans maturing within one year were $1.01 billion and our funds available for borrowing under our existing lines of credit were $566.8 million. Given these sources of liquidity and our expectations for customer demands for cash and for our operating cash needs, we believe our sources of liquidity to be sufficient for the foreseeable future.

Average interest-earning assets were $2.79 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 4% from $2.67 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and up 7% from $2.61 billion in the fourth quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 6.02% in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 5.92% in the preceding quarter and 5.51% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Average investment securities decreased to $565.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $619.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $690.7 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The average net tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 2.80% in the preceding quarter and up from 2.48% in the year ago quarter. The average estimated duration of the investment portfolio at December 31, 2024, was approximately 2.4 years down from approximately 2.8 years a year ago. As of December 31, 2024, $79.0 million of available for sale securities are scheduled to mature in the next six months, $55.8 million are scheduled to mature in six months to one year, and $189.3 million are scheduled to mature in the following year, representing a total of $324.0 million or 12% of earning assets that are scheduled to mature in the next 24 months.

Total unrealized losses, net of tax, on available for sale securities increased by $678,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior quarter, and decreased by $9.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in a total unrealized loss of $8.3 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $7.6 million at September 30, 2024 and $17.4 million a year ago. The average maturity of the available for sale securities with the majority of the unrealized loss is 1.5 years at the end of 2024. Total unrealized losses on held to maturity securities were $1.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.1 million at September 30, 2024, and $3.3 million a year ago.

Average interest bearing deposits in other banks increased to $72.2 million in the fourth quarter from $28.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 due to higher deposit balances and maturing portfolio investments. Average interest bearing deposits in other banks decreased in the fourth quarter of this year compared to $126.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as cash was used to fund the growing loan portfolio.

Portfolio loans were $2.13 billion at December 31, 2024, up 6% from the preceding quarter and up 19% from a year ago. Portfolio loans, excluding consumer mortgage loans, were $1.86 million at December 31, 2024, up 6% or $99.9 million from $1.76 billion in the preceding quarter and up 14% from a year ago. This increase was diversified throughout the loan portfolio including commercial real estate nonowner-occupied and multi-family loans increasing by $35.1 million, construction loans increasing by $28.7 million, commercial loans increasing $24.9 million, and commercial real estate owner-occupied loans increasing $7.2 million from the preceding quarter. Average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $2.07 billion, which was up 7% from the preceding quarter and up 18% from a year ago. Yields on average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased slightly to 6.93% from 6.91% in the third quarter of 2024 and increased from 6.55% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the yield on portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter a year ago is primarily due to loan repricing due to the increases in interest rates and new loans booked at higher rates due to changes in the interest rate environment. The yield on new portfolio loans, excluding consumer mortgage loans, was 7.40% in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to 7.43% in the third quarter of 2024 and 8.07% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Alaskans continue to account for substantially all of Northrim’s deposit base. Total deposits were $2.68 billion at December 31, 2024, up 2% from $2.63 billion at September 30, 2024, and up 8% from $2.49 billion a year ago. “Our bankers are working hard to continue to bring over new relationships to the Bank, which is helping to magnify normal increases in deposit balances from our customers’ business cycles,” said Ballard. At December 31, 2024, 73% of total deposits were held in business accounts and 27% of deposit balances were held in consumer accounts. Northrim had approximately 34,000 deposit customers with an average balance of $61,000 as of December 31, 2024. Northrim had 26 customers with balances over $10 million as of December 31, 2024, which accounted for $612.9 million, or 24%, of total deposits. Demand deposits decreased by 8% from the prior quarter and decreased 6% year-over-year to $706.2 million at December 31, 2024. Demand deposits decreased to 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2024 compared to 29% at September 30, 2024 and 31% of total deposits at December 31, 2023. Average interest-bearing deposits were up 9% to $1.95 billion with an average cost of 2.15% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.80 billion and an average cost of 2.24% in the third quarter of 2024, and up 13% compared to $1.72 billion and an average cost of 2.00% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.08 billion or 40% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024 compared to $1.1 billion or 46% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. As interest rates continued to increase in 2022, Northrim has taken a proactive, targeted approach to increase deposit rates.

Shareholders’ equity was $267.1 million, or $48.41 book value per share, at December 31, 2024, compared to $260.1 million, or $47.27 book value per share, at September 30, 2024 and $234.7 million, or $42.57 book value per share, a year ago. Tangible book value per share* was $39.17 at December 31, 2024, compared to $44.36 at September 30, 2024, and $39.68 per share a year ago. The increase in shareholders’ equity in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was largely the result of earnings of $10.9 million which was partially offset by dividends paid of $3.4 million and a decrease in the fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio, which decreased $678,000, net of tax. The Company did not purchase any shares of common stock in the fourth quarter of 2024 and had 110,000 shares remaining under the current share repurchase program as of December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity to tangible assets* was 7.23% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 8.28% as of September 30, 2024 and 7.84% as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in tangible common equity to tangible assets* was primarily due to $35.0 million of Goodwill booked as part of the acquisition of Sallyport. Northrim continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets of 9.76% at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.53% at September 30, 2024, and 11.43% at December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Northrim believes it has a consistent lending approach throughout the economic cycles, which emphasizes appropriate loan-to-value ratios, adequate debt coverage ratios, and competent management.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) net of government guarantees were $11.6 million at December 31, 2024, up from $5.3 million at September 30, 2024 and from $5.8 million a year ago. Of the NPAs at December 31, 2024, $3.0 million, or 26% are nonaccrual loans related to three commercial relationships, $2.8 million, or 24% is related to a Sallyport nonaccrual loan, and $3.3 million, or 28% is related to one purchased receivable relationship.

Net adversely classified loans were $9.6 million at December 31, 2024, as compared to $6.5 million at September 30, 2024, and $7.1 million a year ago. Adversely classified loans are loans that Northrim has classified as substandard, doubtful, and loss, net of government guarantees. Net loan recoveries were $51,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net loan recoveries of $96,000 in the third quarter of 2024, and net loan charge-offs of $96,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Northrim had $138.0 million, or 6% of total portfolio loans, in the Healthcare sector; $117.0 million, or 5% of portfolio loans, in the Tourism sector; $104.3 million, or 5% in the Accommodations sector; $87.4 million, or 4% in Retail loans; $84.6 million, or 4% of portfolio loans, in the Aviation (non-tourism) sector; $76.5 million, or 4% in the Fishing sector; and $55.1 million, or 3% in the Restaurants and Breweries sector as of December 31, 2024.

Northrim estimates that $99.7 million, or approximately 5% of portfolio loans, had direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, as of December 31, 2024, and $1.6 million of these loans are adversely classified. As of December 31, 2024, Northrim has an additional $45.8 million in unfunded commitments to companies with direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and none of these unfunded commitments are considered to be adversely classified loans. Northrim defines direct exposure to the oil and gas sector as loans to borrowers that provide oilfield services and other companies that have been identified as significantly reliant upon activity in Alaska related to the oil and gas industry, such as lodging, equipment rental, transportation and other logistics services specific to this industry.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 20 branches throughout the state and differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. The Bank has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC, a specialty finance company and Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC, a regional home mortgage company. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company.

www.northrim.com

Forward-Looking Statement
This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined for purposes of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are, in effect, management’s attempt to predict future events, and thus are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy, management’s plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Northrim and its management are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that management’s expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: descriptions of Northrim’s and Sallyport’s financial condition, results of operations, asset based lending volumes, asset and credit quality trends and profitability and statements about the expected financial benefits and other effects of the acquisition of Sallyport by Northrim Bank; expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the acquisition of Sallyport by Northrim Bank might not be realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters might be greater than expected; the ability of Northrim and Sallyport to execute their respective business plans; potential further increases in interest rates; the value of securities held in our investment portfolio; the impact of the results of government initiatives on the regulatory landscape, natural resource extraction industries, and capital markets; the impact of declines in the value of commercial and residential real estate markets, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures and slowdowns in economic growth; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; inflation, supply-chain constraints, and potential geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East; financial stress on borrowers (consumers and businesses) as a result of higher rates or an uncertain economic environment; the general condition of, and changes in, the Alaska economy; our ability to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margin; the sufficiency of our provision for credit losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or estimates used in preparing our financial statements, including those related to current expected credit losses accounting guidance; our ability to maintain asset quality; our ability to implement our marketing and growth strategies; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, “denial of service attacks,” “hacking,” and identity theft; disease outbreaks; and our ability to execute our business plan. Further, actual results may be affected by competition on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and from time to time are disclosed in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, you should be aware that these factors are not an exhaustive list, and you should not assume these are the only factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Northrim does not undertake any obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

References:

https://www.bea.gov/

http://almis.labor.state.ak.us/

http://www.tax.alaska.gov/programs/oil/prevailing/ans.aspx

http://www.tax.state.ak.us/

www.mba.org

https://www.alaskarealestate.com/MLSMember/RealEstateStatistics.aspx

https://www.capitaliq.spglobal.com/web/client?auth=inherit&overridecdc=1&#markets/indexFinancials

             
Income Statement            
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Year-to-date
(Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
  2024 2024
 2023   2024 2023
Interest Income:            
Interest and fees on loans $37,059   $34,863   $29,508     $134,739   $108,612  
Interest on investments 3,844   4,164   4,677     16,838   18,695  
Interest on deposits in banks 883   389   1,743     2,342   4,644  
Total interest income 41,786   39,416   35,928     153,919   131,951  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense on deposits 10,568   10,123   8,676     39,347   26,511  
Interest expense on borrowings 377   451   520     1,389   2,184  
Total interest expense 10,945   10,574   9,196     40,736   28,695  
Net interest income 30,841   28,842   26,732     113,183   103,256  
             
Provision for credit losses 1,201   2,063   885     3,293   3,842  
Net interest income after provision for            
loan losses 29,640   26,779   25,847     109,890   99,414  
             
Other Operating Income:            
Mortgage banking income 7,040   7,047   2,437     24,002   12,763  
Purchased receivable income 3,526   1,033   1,307     7,146   4,482  
Bankcard fees 1,148   1,196   946     4,366   3,862  
Service charges on deposit accounts 622   605   532     2,348   2,044  
Gain on sale of securities 112         112    
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities (364 ) 576   565     465   120  
Other income 949   1,130   698     3,602   3,104  
Total other operating income 13,033   11,587   6,485     42,041   26,375  
             
Other Operating Expense:            
Salaries and other personnel expense 18,254   17,549   15,417     67,847   61,741  
Data processing expense 3,108   2,618   2,500     10,986   9,821  
Occupancy expense 1,893   1,911   1,783     7,609   7,394  
Professional and outside services 1,967   903   802     4,351   3,128  
Marketing expense 965   860   933     3,028   2,929  
Insurance expense 894   596   675     2,961   2,519  
OREO expense, net rental income and gains on sale 2   2   (28 )   (385 ) (794 )
Intangible asset amortization expense     6       17  
Other operating expense 2,294   2,289   1,905     8,540   7,426  
Total other operating expense 29,377   26,728   23,993     104,937   94,181  
             
Income before provision for income taxes 13,296   11,638   8,339     46,994   31,608  
Provision for income taxes 2,369   2,813   1,726     10,023   6,214  
Net income $10,927   $8,825   $6,613     $36,971   $25,394  
             
Basic EPS $1.99   $1.60   $1.19     $6.72   $4.53  
Diluted EPS $1.95   $1.57   $1.19     $6.62   $4.49  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 5,509,078   5,501,943   5,513,041     5,502,797   5,601,471  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 5,597,889   5,583,055   5,578,491     5,583,983   5,661,460  
                       


Balance Sheet      
(Dollars in thousands)      
(Unaudited) December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2024 2024 2023
       
Assets:      
Cash and due from banks $42,101   $42,805   $27,457  
Interest bearing deposits in other banks 20,635   60,071   91,073  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 478,617   545,210   637,936  
Investment securities held to maturity 36,750   36,750   36,750  
Marketable equity securities, at fair value 8,719   12,957   13,153  
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,331   4,318   2,980  
Loans held for sale 59,957   97,937   31,974  
Portfolio loans 2,129,263   2,007,565   1,789,497  
Allowance for credit losses, loans (22,020 ) (19,528 ) (17,270 )
Net portfolio loans 2,107,243   1,988,037   1,772,227  
Purchased receivables, net 74,078   23,564   36,842  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 26,439   21,570   19,564  
Premises and equipment, net 37,757   39,625   40,693  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,455   7,616   9,092  
Goodwill and intangible assets 50,968   15,967   15,967  
Other assets 85,819   66,965   71,789  
Total assets $3,041,869   $2,963,392   $2,807,497  
       
Liabilities:      
Demand deposits $706,225   $763,595   $749,683  
Interest-bearing demand 1,108,404   979,238   927,291  
Savings deposits 250,900   245,043   255,338  
Money market deposits 196,290   201,821   221,492  
Time deposits 418,370   435,870   331,251  
Total deposits 2,680,189   2,625,567   2,485,055  
Other borrowings 23,045   13,354   13,675  
Junior subordinated debentures 10,310   10,310   10,310  
Operating lease liabilities 7,487   7,635   9,092  
Other liabilities 53,722   46,476   54,647  
Total liabilities 2,774,753   2,703,342   2,572,779  
       
Shareholders’ Equity:      
Total shareholders’ equity 267,116   260,050   234,718  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,041,869   $2,963,392   $2,807,497  
       

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Composition of Portfolio Loans                        
  December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31,
2023
  Balance % of
total		   Balance % of
total		   Balance % of
total		   Balance % of
total		   Balance % of
total
Commercial loans $518,148   24 %   $492,414   24 %   $495,781   26 %   $475,220   26 %   $486,057   27 %
Commercial real estate:                            
Owner occupied properties 420,060   20 %   412,827   20 %   383,832   20 %   372,507   20 %   368,357   20 %
Nonowner occupied and multifamily properties 619,431   29 %   584,302   31 %   551,130   30 %   529,904   30 %   519,115   30 %
Residential real estate:                            
1-4 family properties secured by first liens 270,535   13 %   248,514   12 %   222,026   12 %   218,552   12 %   203,534   11 %
1-4 family properties secured by junior liens & revolving secured by first liens 48,857   2 %   45,262   2 %   41,258   2 %   35,460   2 %   33,783   2 %
1-4 family construction 39,789   2 %   39,794   2 %   29,510   2 %   27,751   2 %   31,239   2 %
Construction loans 214,068   10 %   185,362   9 %   154,009   8 %   153,537   8 %   149,788   8 %
Consumer loans 7,562   %   7,836   %   6,679   %   6,444   %   6,180   %
Subtotal 2,138,450       2,016,311       1,884,225       1,819,375       1,798,053    
Unearned loan fees, net (9,187 )     (8,746 )     (8,318 )     (8,240 )     (8,556 )  
Total portfolio loans $2,129,263       $2,007,565       $1,875,907       $1,811,135       $1,789,497    
                             


Composition of Deposits                        
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Balance % of
total		   Balance % of
total		   Balance % of
total		   Balance % of
total		   Balance % of
total
Demand deposits $706,225   27 %   $763,595   29 %   $704,471   29 %   $714,244   29 %   $749,683   31 %
Interest-bearing demand 1,108,404   41 %   979,238   37 %   906,010   36 %   889,581   37 %   927,291   37 %
Savings deposits 250,900   9 %   245,043   9 %   238,156   10 %   246,902   10 %   255,338   10 %
Money market deposits 196,290   7 %   204,821   8 %   195,159   8 %   209,785   9 %   221,492   9 %
Time deposits 418,370   16 %   435,870   17 %   420,010   17 %   373,571   15 %   331,251   13 %
Total deposits $2,680,189       $2,628,567       $2,463,806       $2,434,083       $2,485,055    
                                       

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Asset Quality
 		December 31, September 30, December 31,
    2024 2024 2023
  Nonaccrual loans $7,516   $4,944   $6,069  
  Loans 90 days past due and accruing 17   17    
  Total nonperforming loans 7,533   4,961   6,069  
  Nonperforming loans guaranteed by government     (1,067 )
  Net nonperforming loans 7,533   4,961   5,002  
  Repossessed assets 297   297    
  Nonperforming purchased receivables 3,768     808  
  Net nonperforming assets $11,598   $5,258   $5,810  
  Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.35 % 0.25 % 0.28 %
  Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 0.38 % 0.26 % 0.30 %
  Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets 0.38 % 0.18 % 0.21 %
  Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets net of government guarantees 0.40 % 0.19 % 0.21 %
               
  Adversely classified loans, net of government guarantees $9,636   $6,503   $7,057  
  Special mention loans, net of government guarantees $19,769   $9,641   $6,580  
  Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.03 % 0.08 % 0.03 %
  Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.03 %
               
  Allowance for credit losses - loans / portfolio loans 1.03 % 0.97 % 0.97 %
  Allowance for credit losses - loans / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 1.10 % 1.04 % 1.02 %
  Allowance for credit losses - loans / nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees 292 % 394 % 345 %
               
  Allowance for credit losses - purchased receivables / purchased receivables 4.69 % % %
  Allowance for credit losses - purchased receivables / nonperforming purchased receivables 97 % % %
               
  Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $149   $15   $281  
  Gross loan recoveries for the quarter ($200 ) ($111 ) ($185 )
  Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter ($51 ) ($96 ) $96  
  Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs year-to-date ($215 ) ($164 ) ($38 )
  Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter / average loans, for the quarter 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 %
  Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs year-to-date / average loans, year-to-date annualized (0.01 )% (0.01 )% 0.00 %
               

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates                            
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024
   December 31, 2023
    Average     Average     Average
  Average Tax
Equivalent		   Average
 Tax
Equivalent		   Average Tax
Equivalent
  Balance Yield/Rate   Balance
 Yield/Rate   Balance Yield/Rate
Assets              
Interest bearing deposits in other banks $72,212   4.72 %   $28,409   5.28 %   $126,174   5.40 %
Portfolio investments 565,785   2.84 %   619,012   2.80 %   690,659   2.48 %
Loans held for sale 83,304   5.97 %   93,689   6.20 %   45,732   6.55 %
Portfolio loans 2,066,216   6.93 %   1,933,181   6.91 %   1,749,732   6.55 %
Total interest-earning assets 2,787,517   6.02 %   2,674,291   5.92 %   2,612,297   5.51 %
Nonearning assets 251,364       196,266       214,934    
Total assets $3,038,881       $2,870,557       $2,827,231    
               
Liabilities and ShareholdersEquity              
Interest-bearing deposits $1,954,495   2.15 %   $1,796,107   2.24 %   $1,724,409   2.00 %
Borrowings 29,251   3.95 %   43,555   4.07 %   47,964   4.25 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,983,746   2.18 %   1,839,662   2.29 %   1,772,373   2.06 %
               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 738,911       722,000       760,566    
Other liabilities 49,815       52,387       63,321    
Shareholders’ equity 266,409       256,508       230,971    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,038,881       $2,870,557       $2,827,231    
Net spread   3.84 %   3.63 %     3.45 %
NIM   4.41 %   4.29 %     4.06 %
NIMTE*   4.47 %   4.35 %     4.12 %
Cost of funds   1.59 %   1.64 %     1.44 %
Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 74.12 %     72.29 %     66.98 %  
Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 76.71 %     76.77 %     70.41 %  
Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 27.43 %     28.67 %     30.61 %  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 140.52 %     145.37 %     147.39 %  
                       

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates          
  Year-to-date
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
    Average     Average
  Average Tax Equivalent   Average Tax Equivalent
  Balance Yield/Rate   Balance Yield/Rate
Assets          
Interest bearing deposits in other banks $44,913   5.09 %   $91,161   5.02 %
Portfolio investments 623,756   2.82 %   715,367   2.43 %
Loans held for sale 68,790   6.08 %   41,769   6.19 %
Portfolio loans 1,910,156   6.87 %   1,643,943   6.49 %
Total interest-earning assets 2,647,615   5.86 %   2,492,240   5.36 %
Nonearning assets 213,397       198,107    
Total assets $2,861,012       $2,690,347    
           
Liabilities and ShareholdersEquity          
Interest-bearing deposits $1,802,286   2.18 %   $1,614,386   1.64 %
Borrowings 33,799   3.81 %   51,038   4.24 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,836,085   2.21 %   1,665,424   1.72 %
           
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 718,163       749,859    
Other liabilities 55,265       47,820    
Shareholders’ equity 251,499       227,244    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,861,012       $2,690,347    
Net spread   3.65 %     3.64 %
NIM   4.28 %     4.14 %
NIMTE*   4.33 %     4.21 %
Cost of funds   1.59 %     1.19 %
Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 72.15 %     65.96 %  
Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 75.79 %     69.53 %  
Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 28.49 %     31.72 %  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 144.20 %     149.65 %  
               

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Capital Data (At quarter end)          
  December 31,
2024		   September 30, 2024   December 31,
2023
Book value per share $48.41     $47.27     $42.57  
Tangible book value per share* $39.17     $44.36     $39.68  
Total shareholders’ equity/Total assets 8.78 %   8.78 %   8.36 %
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets* 7.23 %   8.28 %   7.84 %
Tier 1 capital / Risk adjusted assets 9.76 %   11.53 %   11.43 %
Total capital / Risk adjusted assets 10.94 %   12.50 %   12.35 %
Tier 1 capital / Average assets 7.68 %   9.08 %   8.72 %
Common shares outstanding 5,518,210     5,501,943     5,513,459  
Unrealized gain on AFS debt securities, net of income taxes ($8,295 )   ($7,617 )   ($17,415 )
Unrealized (loss) on derivatives and hedging activities, net of income taxes $1,272     $863     $978  
                 


Profitability Ratios                            
  December 31,
2024		   September
30, 2024		   June 30, 2024   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
For the quarter:                            
NIM 4.41 %   4.29 %   4.24 %   4.16 %   4.06 %
NIMTE* 4.47 %   4.35 %   4.30 %   4.22 %   4.12 %
Efficiency ratio 66.96 %   66.11 %   68.78 %   68.93 %   72.21 %
Return on average assets 1.43 %   1.22 %   1.31 %   1.19 %   0.93 %
Return on average equity 16.32 %   13.69 %   14.84 %   13.84 %   11.36 %
                             


  December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Year-to-date:          
NIM 4.28 %   4.14 %
NIMTE* 4.33 %   4.21 %
Efficiency ratio 67.60 %   72.64 %
Return on average assets 1.29 %   0.94 %
Return on average equity 14.70 %   11.17 %
           

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of the Company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE") is a non-GAAP performance measurement in which interest income on non-taxable investments and loans is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state statutory rate of 28.43% in both 2023 and 2022. The most comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of NIMTE to net interest margin.

   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30, 2024   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Net interest income $30,841     $28,842     $27,053     $26,447     $26,732  
Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,787,517     2,674,291     2,568,266     2,558,558     2,612,297  
Net interest margin ("NIM")2 4.41 %   4.29 %   4.24 %   4.16 %   4.06 %
                   
Net interest income $30,841     $28,842     $27,053     $26,447     $26,732  
Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 379     385     378     379     374  
  $31,220     $29,227     $27,431     $26,826     $27,106  
Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,787,517     2,674,291     2,568,266     2,558,558     2,612,297  
NIMTE2 4.47 %   4.35 %   4.30 %   4.22 %   4.12 %
                             


  Year-to-date
  December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Net interest income $113,183     $103,256  
Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,647,615     2,492,240  
Net interest margin ("NIM")3 4.28 %   4.14 %
       
Net interest income $113,183     $103,256  
Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 1,521     1,576  
  $114,704     $104,832  
Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,647,615     2,492,240  
NIMTE3 4.33 %   4.21 %
           
2Calculated using actual days in the quarter divided by 366 for the quarters ended in 2024 and 365 for the quarters ended in 2023, respectively.
           
3Calculated using actual days in the year divided by 366 for year-to-date period in 2024 and 365 for year-to-date period in 2023, respectively.
           

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value

Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure defined as shareholders’ equity, less intangible assets, divided by common shares outstanding. The most comparable GAAP measure is book value per share and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible book value per share and book value per share.

                   
  December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30, 2024   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
                   
Total shareholders’ equity $267,116     $260,050     $247,200     $239,327     $234,718  
Divided by common shares outstanding 5,518     5,502     5,502     5,500     5,513  
Book value per share $48.41     $47.26     $44.93     $43.52     $42.57  
                             


  December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30, 2024   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
                   
Total shareholders’ equity $267,116     $260,050     $247,200     $239,327     $234,718  
Less: goodwill and intangible assets 50,968     15,967     15,967     15,967     15,967  
  $216,148     $244,083     $231,233     $223,360     $218,751  
Divided by common shares outstanding 5,518     5,502     5,502     5,500     5,513  
Tangible book value per share $39.17     $44.36     $43.52     $40.61     $39.68  
                             

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that represents total equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The most comparable GAAP measure of shareholders' equity to total assets is calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity by total assets and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible common equity to tangible assets and shareholders’ equity to total assets.

                   
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.

December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
                   
Total shareholders’ equity $267,116     $260,050     $247,200     $239,327     $234,718  
Total assets 3,041,869     2,963,392     2,821,668     2,759,560     2,807,497  
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.78 %   8.78 %   8.76 %   8.67 %   8.36 %
                             


Northrim BanCorp, Inc.

December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30, 2024   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Total shareholders’ equity $267,116     $260,050     $247,200     $239,327     $234,718  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 50,968     15,967     15,967     15,967     15,967  
Tangible common shareholders’ equity $216,148     $244,083     $231,233     $223,360     $218,751  
                   
Total assets $3,041,869     $2,963,392     $2,821,668     $2,759,560     $2,807,497  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 50,968     15,967     15,967     15,967     15,967  
Tangible assets $2,990,901     $2,947,425     $2,805,701     $2,743,593     $2,791,530  
Tangible common equity ratio 7.23 %   8.28 %   8.24 %   8.14 %   7.84 %
                             

Note Transmitted on GlobeNewswire on January 24, 2025, at 12:15 pm Alaska Standard Time.

   
Contact: Mike Huston, President, CEO, and COO
  (907) 261-8750
  Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
  (907) 261-3539
   

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Northrim BanCorp Earns $10.9 Million, or $1.95 Per Diluted Share, in Fourth Quarter 2024, and $37.0 Million, or $6.62 Per Diluted Share, for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more