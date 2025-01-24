♻️ City launches new recycling education campaign: “Did You Know?”

The City of Lawrence is stepping up its recycling efforts with the launch of a new social media education campaign aimed at reducing contamination in the community’s recycling stream.

With contamination levels rising and posing significant financial and safety risks, the City is encouraging residents to recycle smarter and help protect both the environment and the hardworking teams managing waste and recycling.

Why This Campaign Matters

Recycling contamination—when non-recyclable or improperly prepared items end up in the blue recycling carts—is becoming a growing challenge for Lawrence. Every year, the City’s recycling materials are audited to ensure compliance with contamination limits set by our recycling partner, HAMM, which operates the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) that processes Lawrence’s recyclables.

In November 2023, the City’s contamination rate was 10.7%. However, by October 2024, that number had risen to 17.3%, exceeding the acceptable threshold and triggering additional fees.

“This increase in contamination means we’re not only facing higher costs but also more risks for our solid waste staff,” said Ron Green, General Manager of Solid Waste. “We’re seeing too many prohibited items — batteries, electronics, cellphones, sharp metals, and even vaporizers and vape pens — entering the recycling stream. These items can cause fires, serious injuries, and equipment damage at both our facilities and HAMM.”

What We’re Doing to Improve Recycling

To help residents recycle correctly and reduce contamination, the City has been actively working on several initiatives, including:

Updated Cart Labels: Recycling carts across Lawrence are being updated with new cart inlays that clearly outline recycling guidelines and include a QR code linking to the City’s Recyclable Materials Database. This tool provides information on how to properly dispose of items that do not belong in the blue bin.

Social Media Education Campaign: Through the City's Facebook page, the new campaign will feature engaging and informative posts with recycling tips, highlighting common contaminants like batteries and electronics, and offering advice on how to prepare recyclables correctly.

Through the City’s Facebook page, the new campaign will feature engaging and informative posts with recycling tips, highlighting common contaminants like batteries and electronics, and offering advice on how to prepare recyclables correctly. Continued Community Engagement: Residents can access educational resources, including a celebratory video marking 10 years of curbside recycling, and find information on accepted materials at lawrenceks.org/recycling.

How You Can Help

Residents can play a crucial role in keeping recycling clean and efficient by following these key tips:

Batteries DO NOT belong in your recycling cart. They should be taken to the Lawrence/Douglas County Household Hazardous Waste Facility for proper disposal.

Keep the cart clear. Make sure your recycling and solid waste carts are at least three feet away from all obstacles, including vehicles, other trash carts, and mailboxes.

Keep it clean. Empty, rinse, and dry recyclables before placing them in your bin.

When in doubt, check it out! Use the City's Recyclable Materials Database to ensure items are acceptable before recycling them.

By working together, the City and residents can lower contamination rates, reduce costs, and ensure the long-term success of Lawrence’s recycling program.

For more information about recycling guidelines, visit lawrenceks.org/recycling, and stay tuned to the City’s Facebook page for updates and tips.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, MSO Communication & Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.