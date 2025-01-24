Weekly Traffic Update: January 24, 2025

Stoneridge Dr. to close from 6th St. to Silverstone Dr.

Beginning Monday, January 27, contractors will close Stoneridge Dr. from 6th St. to Silverstone Dr. to begin work on a new subdivision in the area. During this work, access to the Alvadora Apartments will not be impacted.

Traffic on Stoneridge Dr. will be detoured to Branchwood Dr. to access 6th St.

The City anticipates this closure to be lifted by the end of February, pending weather or other delays.

N. 3rd St. reduced to one lane north of I-70

This week, City contractors reduced N. 3rd St. to one lane north of I-70 to begin repair work on the storm sewer system in the area.

The City anticipates this closure to last through early March, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org