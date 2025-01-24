Mount Sinai International to Address Global Healthcare Leaders at the Annual Arab Health 2025 Conference and Global Medical Expo in Dubai, UAE on January 27-30

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders of Mount Sinai International and the Mount Sinai Health System in New York will present at the annual Arab Health Conference and Global Medical Expo at the World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE on January 27-30, 2025. This event brings together senior healthcare experts from across the world to discuss the most advanced innovations, effective strategies, and exemplary practices in healthcare, while also providing a platform to address and outline global healthcare challenges and solutions.

The Arab Health Conference is the largest, single annual healthcare event across the Middle East and Gulf regions. Over 60,000 attendees will have access to 110 discussion sessions featuring presentations by over 250 leading experts from around the world as well as 3,800 exhibitors, many unveiling world-exclusive service and product innovations in the healthcare sector.

Mount Sinai ‘Thought-Leadership’ at Arab Health 2025

The Mount Sinai International team identifies and develops global hospital collaborators and other long-term ventures that advance global healthcare innovation and delivery through its cutting-edge clinical research and technological advances. Mount Sinai leaders will provide insights, perspectives, and best-practices on topics that are currently at the forefront of global healthcare development:

Dr. David Reich, Chief Clinical Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens will present: Date: Monday, January 27 at 12:00 PM Arab Health Conference Track: Smart Hospital and Infrastructure Topic: Artificial Intelligence to Improve Hospital Quality and Operations Location: Plaza Tent, Dubai World Trade Centre Date: Wednesday, January 29 at 09:00 AM Arab Health Conference Track: Quality Management & Patient Safety Conference Topic: Artificial Intelligence to Improve Hospital Quality & Operations Location: Conrad Hotel, Dubai

Dr. Arshad K. Rahim, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Population Health at the Mount Sinai Health System; Associate Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 13:00 PM Arab Health Conference Track: Smart Hospital and Infrastructure Topic: Keys to Building Infrastructure and Executing on Value-Based Care Location: Plaza Tent, Dubai World Trade Centre

Dr. Szabi Dorotovics, President of Mount Sinai International Date: Tuesday, January 28 2025, 15:15 PM Arab Health Conference Track: Investment Summit Topic: Patient-Centric Care: Meeting the Changing Demands of Healthcare Consumers Location: Bubble Lounge, Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC)



“Mount Sinai has participated in Arab Health for many years not only due to the sheer size of the event within the Middle East and Gulf regions, but also for the very high caliber of knowledge-exchange and discussion that Arab Health fosters among global health leaders who seek the most impactful patient outcomes through clinical and management innovation,” said Dr. Dorotovics. “Mount Sinai is a proud sponsor of Arab Health 2025, and we invite all attendees to visit with us at Mount Sinai’s booth located in the USA Pavilion at H7.A59.”

To learn more about how Mount Sinai International is paving the way for the future of global healthcare through health innovation and international collaboration, please visit https://www.mountsinai.org/about/international.

About The Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York City metropolitan area, with 48,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2024-2025.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

