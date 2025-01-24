Justice Department Observes National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

In recognition of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Department of Justice today reaffirms its commitment to prosecuting perpetrators of human trafficking, protecting vulnerable victims, supporting survivors, and preventing the proliferation of these horrific crimes.

Combating human trafficking and vindicating the rights of trafficking victims are among the Department’s highest priorities, and we remain relentless in our pursuit of justice for survivors.

The Department of Justice remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing human traffickers to justice, dismantling human trafficking enterprises, and protecting human trafficking survivors.

Human Trafficking Prevention Month serves as an annual reminder of the importance of the fight against the abhorrent crime of human trafficking, but the Justice Department’s work continues every day of the year to combat this vicious crime, bring human traffickers to justice, and protect those at risk of falling prey to these unconscionable crimes of cruelty, exploitation, and greed.

Since passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, nearly a quarter of a century ago, the Department of Justice has served on the front lines of our nation’s fight against human trafficking in all its forms.

Today, we commemorate National Human Trafficking Prevention Month by redoubling our commitment to continue that fight.

Anyone who has information about a potential human trafficking situation or a person who may be experiencing human trafficking should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

Information on the Justice Department’s work to combat human trafficking can be found at www.justice.gov/humantrafficking