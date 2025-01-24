Joe Gibbs Racing and Saia LTL Freight Announce Multi-Year Partnership for Ty Gibbs and No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE

Saia To Be Primary Sponsor for Seven Races During 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Season

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is excited to announce that Saia LTL Freight has partnered with Joe Gibbs Racing for a multi-year sponsorship of Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload (LTL) services including service to Canada and Mexico. In addition, they offer expedited and logistics services through their subsidiary, LinkEx. Currently, they operate 214 terminals across the United States and employ more than 15,000 people.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs, and the entire No. 54 team. Like Saia, they are an organization synonymous with success,” said Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Ray Ramu. “This is a tremendous opportunity for Saia that will allow us to engage with our employees, customers, and the community in a new and exciting way. We are looking forward to a winning season ahead.”

JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing 425 combined wins over that span across the Cup and Xfinity Series. No team has more combined wins in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four Xfinity Series driver championships and six Xfinity Series owner’s championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event each season.

“We are excited to have Saia join our family at Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Coach Joe Gibbs. “They have an impressive operation, establishing themselves as a leader in the transportation and logistics industry. We know they deliver, and we certainly plan on delivering success with them both on and off the track.”

Ty Gibbs might only be 22 years old, but he has already amassed a number of impressive accomplishments. He is the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion on the strength of seven wins and 23 top-10 finishes and the 2021 ARCA Menards Series Champion. He also won the 2021 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year title.

In 2024, he made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and finished 15th in the final point standings. He scored career highs in top five finishes (eight), top-10s (12), laps led (417) and scored two poles.

“Really excited to have Saia as a partner on our No. 54 Toyota Camry,” Ty Gibbs said. “They are a great company, and I hope we can put them in victory lane during this season. All of their employees have already been so supportive.”

The first race for Saia as primary sponsor will be February 23rd at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The other races will be at Talladega Superspeedway (April 27), Texas Motor Speedway (May 4), the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 18), Sonoma Raceway (July 13), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 27), and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 12).

About Joe Gibbs Racing:

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is one of the premier organizations in NASCAR with four NASCAR Cup Series teams, four NASCAR Xfinity Series teams, and a driver development program. JGR is based in Huntersville, N.C., and owned by 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Joe Gibbs, who also earned his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was named as one of the NFL’s top 10 coaches of all-time with a winning career that included three Super Bowl Championships as head coach of the Washington franchise. JGR has competed in NASCAR since 1992, capturing 400 wins over that span. No team has more combined wins across the sport’s three national series in the history of NASCAR. In addition, JGR has won five Cup Series championships along with four Xfinity Series driver championships and six Xfinity Series owner’s championships. The organization also has captured four Daytona 500 titles, considered to be NASCAR’s premier event each season.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates over 214 terminals across the country and employs more than 15,000 people. Recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

