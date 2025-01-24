Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,800 in the last 365 days.

Northview Residential REIT Announces January Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (the “REIT”) today announced its January 2025 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units (collectively, the “Units”) in the amount of C$0.091146 per Unit (C$1.09 per Unit on an annualized basis). The distribution will be payable on February 18, 2025 to holders of Units of record at January 31, 2025.

About Northview Residential REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the REIT, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel:      (403) 531-0720
Email:   tcook@nvreit.ca

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Northview Residential REIT
Tel:      (403) 531-0720
Email:   swalker@nvreit.ca


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Northview Residential REIT Announces January Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more