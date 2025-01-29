Fernwayer Unveils Exclusive Carnival Experiences in Venice and Sardinia for Feb/Mar 2025

Experience Venice Carnevale alongside a professional photographer with Fernwayer. ©Shutterstock Carnevale Masks of Ottana, one of the many exclusive carnival experiences offered by Fernwayer. ©massimiliano marraffa /OraBluLab

Curated travel marketplace offers intimate encounters with the magic and tradition of Italy’s iconic Carnival celebrations.

Carnival and similar festivals—in Italy and beyond—offer a rare, once-a-year glimpse into the life and soul of a community, steeped in history yet alive in the present” — Vinitaa Jayson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernwayer, the curated travel marketplace known for transforming how discerning travelers connect authentically with local places and cultures, today announced a collection of exclusive Carnival experiences in Italy . These unique offerings immerse travelers in the magic, artistry, and traditions of Italy's iconic Carnival celebrations—from the opulent masks of Venice to the haunting rhythms of Sardinia’s ancient rituals."Carnival and similar festivals—in Italy and beyond—offer a rare, once-a-year glimpse into the life and soul of a community, steeped in history yet alive in the present," says Vinitaa Jayson, co-founder of Fernwayer. "Working with local experts deeply connected to their traditions, we craft experiences that help travelers engage authentically with centuries-old customs and vibrant artistry. These connections allow travelers to learn, appreciate, and form bonds with those who sustain these legacies. What better way to uncover the unfamiliar?"VENICE CARNEVALE: A PHOTOGRAPHER'S DREAMVenice transforms into a dreamscape during Carnevale, where gilded masks and sumptuous costumes dazzle against the city’s timeless backdrop. Fernwayer presents exclusive shared and private tours in Venice to capture the splendor of Carnevale through the lens.Carnevale Through the Lens: This exclusive 3-day photography workshop, led by renowned photographer Marco Secchi, invites participants to document the costumes and timeless beauty of Carnevale in Venice. Limited to six participants per group, the workshop offers personalized instruction, pre-arranged shooting sessions with costumed models, and access to hidden corners of the city. Available on select dates in February 2025.A Day at Venice Carnevale: This full-day private tour in Venice is available on February 26, 27, or 28 and provides a deep dive into the artistry and cultural significance of Venice Carnevale. Guided by either Marco Secchi or his esteemed colleague Luca, participants will capture stunning images of the festival's opulent costumes, intricate masks, and enchanting rituals.UNMASKING ANCIENT TRADITIONS IN SARDINIAWhile Venice dazzles with opulence, Sardinia’s Carnival offers a raw, deeply symbolic experience rooted in ancient rituals. Fernwayer invites you to explore Sardinia’s most compelling celebrations with exclusive shared and private tours in Sardinia Giorgio's Court at Carvenale of Tempio Pausania: On February 27, 2025, kick off the Carrasciali Timpiesu with the grand Presentation Parade of Re Giorgio and his court. Experience the artistry of elaborate costumes and stunning allegorical floats, crafted by skilled artisans. Join the festivities filled with lively music, whimsical soapbox races, and a traditional lunch, all while being guided by Gianmario Pedroni, a local expert photographer.Carnevale Masks of Ottana: On March 2, 2025, join talented photographer Massi Marraffa in Ottana to witness the captivating rituals of "Bues and Merdules." This exclusive tour, limited to eight participants, includes a visit to the local mask museum, a traditional Sardinian lunch, and unparalleled access to the vibrant parade.A Carnevale Wedding in Tempio Pausania: On March 2, 2025, witness the whimsical marriage of Re Giorgio, the king of Carnevale, and Mannena. After a delightful lunch, join Gianmario for the lively parade thanks to a special pass. Revel in the vibrant floats, colorful costumes, and humorous performances that celebrate Sardinian heritage in a captivating spectacle of joy and togetherness.Carnevale Rhythms of Mamoiada: On March 4, 2025, immerse yourself in the ancient rhythms and symbolism of Mamoiada's Carnival, also accompanied by Massi. Witness the haunting dance of the "Mamuthones" and "Issohadores," savor a delicious Sardinian lunch, and join the community in celebrating this centuries-old tradition.Carnevale's Fiery Farewell: On March 4, 2025, join Gianmario for the excitement of Shrove Tuesday in Tempio Pausania for the grand parade culminating in the dramatic trial of Re Giorgio. Witness thousands gather as the king’s float meets its fiery fate, signaling the end of the festivities. After a traditional lunch, enjoy the vibrant streets filled with costumed performers, flag-wavers, and the unique masks that embody the carnival's spirited legacy.MORE THAN JUST A TOUREach Fernwayer Carnival experience is meticulously crafted to provide expert guidance, authenticity and unmatched memories. Led by passionate local photographers, artisans, and cultural experts, these tours will allow you to immerse yourself in the true spirit of Carnival, capture stunning photographs, learn about local traditions, and create lasting connections with the people and places you visit.ABOUT FERNWAYERFernwayer is a curated marketplace connecting thoughtful travelers with authentic, locally-sourced experiences in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, and Croatia. As a counterpoint to bundled travel packages and uncurated platforms, Fernwayer offers meaningful alternatives for those seeking immersive, deeper connections. Inspired by the German word “fernweh” (an aching for distant places), Fernwayer’s mission is to craft transformative travel experiences that enrich travelers and the communities they visit. Founded by entrepreneurs passionate about reshaping tourism, Fernwayer champions cultural discovery that is personal, authentic, and enduring.

