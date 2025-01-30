Jason Ruedy, Says Denver Market Slows Down as Mortgage Rates Continue to Rise, Homeownership Becomes More Challenging

The Home Loan Arranger Jason Ruedy

Jason Ruedy notes that the Denver real estate market is facing a slowdown as rising mortgage rates continue to make homeownership more challenging

Powell has had three years to address inflation without achieving significant results, raising concerns about the prolonged impact of this situation” — Jason Ruedy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger says the Denver housing market has been experiencing a slowdown in recent months, and experts are pointing to rising mortgage rates as the main culprit. With homeowners insurance, real estate taxes, electric, gas, cable, HOA fees, and other household expenses at an all-time high, the dream of homeownership is becoming increasingly out of reach for many Americans. Ruedy asserts that Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve , should contemplate resigning. He argues that Powell has had three years to address inflation without achieving significant results, raising concerns about the prolonged impact of this situation.According to data from the Federal Reserve, the average mortgage rate in Denver has risen by over 1% in the past year, making it more difficult for potential buyers to afford a home. This increase in rates has also led to a decrease in home sales and a rise in inventory, creating a buyer's market in the city.In light of these challenges, many are calling on the Federal Reserve to take immediate action and lower interest rates. By doing so, homeownership will become more affordable and accessible for those looking to enter the market. Lower mortgage rates are the key to reviving the Denver housing market and helping more individuals and families achieve the American dream of owning a home.As we look towards the future, it is crucial for the Federal Reserve to prioritize the needs of potential homeowners and take steps to lower mortgage rates. This will not only benefit the Denver market but also have a positive impact on the overall economy. With lower mortgage rates, more individuals and families will be able to achieve their dream of homeownership, creating a stronger and more stable housing market for years to come.In conclusion, the Denver market is facing a slowdown, and rising mortgage rates are to blame. With the cost of homeownership becoming increasingly unaffordable, it is imperative for the Federal Reserve to take action and lower rates. This will not only benefit potential buyers but also have a positive impact on the overall economy. Lower mortgage rates are the key to a thriving housing market in 2025 and beyond.For more information on The Home Loan Arranger visit - www.thehomeloanarranger.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.