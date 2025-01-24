Safety improvements, barriers coming to Highway 4 near Cathedral Grove

CANADA, January 24 - Drivers are advised that concrete roadside barriers will be installed along the shoulders of Highway 4 through MacMillan Provincial Park over two nights, on Sunday, Jan. 26 and Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Single-lane-alternating traffic will be in effect from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. both nights. Drivers should expect minor delays.

Approximately 200 metres of concrete barriers will be placed on each side of the highway shoulder through the existing no parking areas of Cathedral Grove to reduce ongoing safety challenges faced by drivers and pedestrians when vehicles are illegally parked along the highway during heavy tourist seasons. The roadside barricades will make it safer for pedestrians and help ensure that vehicles are parked in safe, designated parking areas.

Drivers travelling through the area overnight should allow extra time to account for possible delays. Drivers are reminded to observe all signs and traffic-management personnel in the area and drive with caution in active construction zones.

With proper permits and advance notice, over-width vehicles will be able to move through this section of the corridor during construction.

For up-to-date information about road conditions or any changes to the construction schedule, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/