Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,821 in the last 365 days.

Safety improvements, barriers coming to Highway 4 near Cathedral Grove

CANADA, January 24 - Drivers are advised that concrete roadside barriers will be installed along the shoulders of Highway 4 through MacMillan Provincial Park over two nights, on Sunday, Jan. 26 and Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Single-lane-alternating traffic will be in effect from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. both nights. Drivers should expect minor delays.

Approximately 200 metres of concrete barriers will be placed on each side of the highway shoulder through the existing no parking areas of Cathedral Grove to reduce ongoing safety challenges faced by drivers and pedestrians when vehicles are illegally parked along the highway during heavy tourist seasons. The roadside barricades will make it safer for pedestrians and help ensure that vehicles are parked in safe, designated parking areas.  

Drivers travelling through the area overnight should allow extra time to account for possible delays. Drivers are reminded to observe all signs and traffic-management personnel in the area and drive with caution in active construction zones.

With proper permits and advance notice, over-width vehicles will be able to move through this section of the corridor during construction.

For up-to-date information about road conditions or any changes to the construction schedule, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Safety improvements, barriers coming to Highway 4 near Cathedral Grove

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more