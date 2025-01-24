Upgrade Your Workspace with 9am Dora Pro Smart Electric Standing Desk

Smart, ergonomic, and eco-friendly, the Dora Pro Standing Desk is now available with exclusive Australia Day discounts





SYDNEY, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 9am Home is excited to announce the launch of the Dora Pro Modern Smart Electric Standing Desk , combining sleek design, innovative technology, and eco-friendly materials to enhance any workspace. Perfect for home offices, studies, and professional settings, the Dora Pro supports a healthier work routine with ergonomic features and intuitive controls.

Key Features of the Dora Pro

Millimeter-Wave Sensor: Tracks standing time and calories burned in real time, encouraging a more active and healthier workday. The sensor also powers the desk’s proximity-sensing light, which automatically turns on when you approach.

Tracks standing time and calories burned in real time, encouraging a more active and healthier workday. The sensor also powers the desk’s proximity-sensing light, which automatically turns on when you approach. Ergonomic Design: With a curved desk edge for hand comfort, durable aluminum die-cast legs for stability, and inwardly positioned side supports for better aesthetics, the Dora Pro ensures both style and functionality.

With a curved desk edge for hand comfort, durable aluminum die-cast legs for stability, and inwardly positioned side supports for better aesthetics, the Dora Pro ensures both style and functionality. Colour Touch Controller: Effortlessly adjust the height, track standing time, calories burned, and set light preferences with an easy-to-use touch controller.

Effortlessly adjust the height, track standing time, calories burned, and set light preferences with an easy-to-use touch controller. Proximity-Sensing Light: The innovative light strip provides soft, ambient lighting that activates when you get close, adding a modern and cozy touch to the workspace.

Sustainable & Durable Construction

The Dora Pro is built with eco-friendly materials, including solid oak and birch plywood desktops that meet E0 environmental standards. Both options offer strength, durability, and a classic aesthetic that suits any office style. The desk’s design also features an integrated cable management system and a hidden drawer for tidy storage, reducing clutter and creating a more organized workspace.

Smart Health Features for Enhanced Productivity

Dora Pro goes beyond standard desk functions by promoting healthier work habits:

Sedentary Reminders: Three reminder modes encourage users to stand and move throughout the day.

Three reminder modes encourage users to stand and move throughout the day. Anti-Collision Rebound: Safeguards users during height adjustments, while a Child-Lock feature ensures safety in family environments.

Quick and Easy Setup

Setting up the Dora Pro is a breeze—no tools required. In just three minutes, users can have the desk ready for use, with easy assembly steps to ensure a hassle-free experience.

Australia Day Sale

Celebrate Australia Day with exclusive discounts on the Dora Pro and other premium products. This limited-time offer is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your workspace with the latest ergonomic and smart desk technology.

Shop Online: Visit www.9amhome.com to take advantage of these special deals.



The Dora Pro is more than just a desk—it’s a smarter, healthier, and more sustainable solution for any modern workspace. With its innovative features and stylish design, it’s the perfect addition to any home office.

Contact support@9amhome.com for more information.

About 9am Home

9am Home is a leading provider of ergonomic home and office furniture. Focusing on innovative design and sustainability, the company offers a range of products, including standing desks in Australia, to enhance productivity and create comfortable work environments.

