Dr. Ammar Alamarie of Charlotte, NC Honored as a 2025 Castle Connolly Top Doctor

Charlotte, NC — Dr. Ammar Alamarie, a leading specialist in pain management and regenerative medicine, has been named a 2025 Castle Connolly Top Doctor. This recognition places Dr. Alamarie among the top 7% of physicians nationwide, highlighting his clinical expertise, dedication to patient care, and the admiration of his peers who nominated him.

For more than 30 years, Castle Connolly has been a trusted resource for patients seeking exceptional healthcare providers. The Top Doctor designation is not purchased—it is earned through a rigorous process designed to identify physicians who excel in their field. This distinction recognizes Dr. Alamarie's unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to his patients. Learn more about his recognition at Castle Connolly | Dr. Ammar Alamarie.

About Dr. Ammar Alamarie

Dr. Ammar Alamarie is board-certified in anesthesiology and pain management, with over a decade of experience in his field. A native of Queens, New York, he graduated with high honors from Ross University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY, and later refined his expertise at the prestigious Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in New Jersey.

Dr. Alamarie's path to medicine was shaped by deeply personal experiences. Watching his grandmother suffer from severe rheumatoid arthritis and witnessing his grandfather's struggles with pain management during his battle with prostate cancer inspired Dr. Alamarie to pursue a career that prioritizes compassionate and effective care. He understands the challenges patients face when dealing with chronic pain and is committed to finding solutions that address their unique needs.

"I am a patient advocate," says Dr. Alamarie. "I strive to provide high-quality care with transparency, ensuring that every patient feels supported throughout their medical journey."

Southern Pain and Spine: Advanced Pain Management

At Southern Pain and Spine, Dr. Alamarie provides cutting-edge pain management services tailored to each patient's specific needs. The practice addresses a wide range of conditions, including neck pain, thoracic pain, sports injuries, knee pain, and chronic lower back pain.

Using a comprehensive approach, Dr. Alamarie employs a combination of advanced diagnostic tools, evidence-based treatments, and patient-focused strategies. His goal is to improve his patients' quality of life while ensuring they feel empowered in their healthcare decisions.

Dr. Alamarie emphasizes transparency and efficiency throughout the medical process. As the sole proprietor of Southern Pain and Spine, he ensures that patients receive streamlined care without unnecessary delays or hidden fees. His approach allows him to focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional outcomes for his patients.

The Regenerative Center and Spa: Wellness and Rejuvenation to heal and slow the ageing process

In addition to his pain management expertise, Dr. Alamarie leads The Regenerative Center and Spa, Matthews, NC's premier anti-aging and wellness center. This practice combines medical innovation with a spa-like environment to help patients achieve optimal health and vitality.

The Regenerative Center and Spa offers a wide range of services, including microneedling, chemical peels, HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound), Botox®, weight loss interventions and more. These treatments are designed to enhance both appearance and overall well-being, enabling patients to look and feel their best.

The center also specializes in cutting-edge regenerative therapies, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell treatments. These innovative solutions promote natural healing, reduce pain, and restore function, offering a holistic approach to patient care.

"Our goal is to provide treatments that not only address symptoms but also enhance the body's ability to heal and thrive," says Dr. Alamarie.

A Leader in Medical Education

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Alamarie is a respected educator in the field of anesthesiology. He serves as an Oral Board instructor for physicians preparing for the American Board of Anesthesiology exam, helping to ensure the next generation of anesthesiologists is equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to deliver exceptional care.

Dr. Alamarie's commitment to education reflects his dedication to advancing the medical field. By sharing his expertise with colleagues, he helps to uphold the highest standards of practice in anesthesiology and pain management.

Recognition and Commitment to Excellence

Being named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is a reflection of Dr. Alamarie's outstanding contributions to the medical community. This recognition celebrates not only his technical skills but also his compassionate approach to patient care.

"Receiving this honor is truly humbling," says Dr. Alamarie. "It reinforces my commitment to providing the best possible care to my patients and continuing to advance the field of medicine."

Contact Information

To learn more about Dr. Alamarie's work at Southern Pain and Spine or The Regenerative Center and Spa, please visit:

• Southern Pain and Spine: https://southernpainspecialists.com/

• The Regenerative Center and Spa: https://theregenerativecenterspa.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlBHUzgRgdY

