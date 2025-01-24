xPortal Acquires Alphalink to Drive Innovation at the Intersection of AI and Crypto

Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xPortal , the AI-powered DeFi super-app, has acquired Alphalink , a Berlin-based Web3 startup recognized for delivering delightfully simple crypto experiences through its mobile app. The acquisition marks a major milestone in xPortal’s goal to simplify crypto and financial investing.

With over 2.5 million users and a 4.8-star rating from 70K+ app store reviews, xPortal combines crypto, real-world functionality, and AI into a single, user-friendly mobile app.

xPortal launched in 2023 as the wallet for the MultiversX blockchain (prev. Elrond) and quickly expanded into multi-chain territory, integrating Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon and more.

As part of its growth strategy, xPortal is raising capital in an anticipated oversubscribed round while making a full-scale push into AI, expanding into the U.S. and launching a native token to its ecosystem.

Active xPortal users will also benefit from lucrative opportunities that will further fuel the ecosystem.

Empowered Leadership

Through the acquisition, xPortal brings seasoned FinTech and crypto innovators Marko Bradic as Co-founder and Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Mohit Tilwani as Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to complement the dream team together with Sergiu Biris, Co-founder and CEO of xPortal.

Marko Bradic (ex-CEO of Alphalink) previously scaled Trade Republic - the $5B European Robinhood backed by Sequoia - to 4 million users, €180 million in annual revenue, and €35 billion in AUM.

Mohit Tilwani (ex CTO of Alphalink) brings over a decade of engineering experience to xPortal. Served as the first engineering lead at Trade Republic, he scaled systems to support 8 million customers.

Sergiu Biris (CEO of xPortal) is a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience. He was the co-founder of LiveRail, a video advertising platform acquired by Facebook (now Meta) in 2014 for $500 million.

“Marko and Mohit’s experience in building and scaling world-class fintech products aligns perfectly with xPortal’s mission to make crypto easy to use and accessible to everyone. Their expertise strengthens our vision of blending crypto and AI with real-world utility. I’m extremely excited about what we’re going to be building together in the years to come.” - Sergiu Biris, Co-founder and CEO of xPortal

Beniamin Mincu, Co-founder and CEO of MultiversX added:

“Through the acquisition of Alphalink xPortal is taking a bold step towards the future. One where crypto is merging with AI to deliver the best experiences to everyday users. xPortal started as a core part of MultiversX and, driven by this team of world class founders, is now becoming independent, creating its own story. I believe xPortal is poised to drive global crypto adoption, bringing unparalleled value to its users and the broader Web3 space.”

DeFi to DeFAI: What if your money had Brains?

Leading the paradigm shift from DeFi to DeFAI, xPortal is transforming how users interact with money. Making crypto easy and accessible for everyone, xPortal is building a vertically integrated network of specialized DeFAI agents that work autonomously, simplifying complex user tasks and removing onboarding and engagement friction through seamless chain management.

With features like effortless on-off ramps, cross-chain trading, staking, Web3 dApp integration, and Mastercards for everyday payments, the super-app bridges the gap between crypto and real-world utility.

About xPortaI

xPortal simplifies crypto with three key pillars: crypto, real-world utility, and AI, offering a delightfully simple and intuitive experience for everyone.

Crypto : Easily manage tokens, buy assets, and trade across all the major blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Access over 50,000 tokens and explore Dapps in one place.

: Easily manage tokens, buy assets, and trade across all the major blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Access over 50,000 tokens and explore Dapps in one place. Real-World Utility : Use physical or virtual Mastercards (Apple Pay and Google Pay compatible) to spend crypto or fiat. Future updates include peer-to-peer payments and multi-currency accounts.

: Use physical or virtual Mastercards (Apple Pay and Google Pay compatible) to spend crypto or fiat. Future updates include peer-to-peer payments and multi-currency accounts. AI with xGenie (Private BETA): AI assistant for token analysis, market insights, and soon, automated trading. It makes smarter financial decisions accessible to everyone. xGenie is set to launch to the public in the following weeks.

For more information, visit xportal.com and follow them on X (prev. Twitter)



xPortal mobile apps are available on App Store , Google Play and AppGallery



