PHILIPPINES, January 24 - Press Release

January 24, 2025 EDCOM 2 pushes for updates in the teacher education curriculum The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) lent its support to the Teacher Education Council's efforts in a symposium on reframing the preservice teacher education curriculum. "Reviewing and updating our teacher education curriculum is a critical step in addressing our learning crisis. It is well acknowledged by studies all over the world that a good teacher has the most impact in improving and ensuring student learning", Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee said. In a program held on January 22, EDCOM 2 Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee shared the Commission's recent findings related to teacher education. Degree programs in secondary education and elementary education remained as one of the top choices among students in choosing courses in college. However, the Commission also found that 62% of high school teachers teach subjects outside of their college major, pointing to a misalignment between teacher training programs, and school-level needs. This undermines the quality of instructional expertise in the basic education system. "Compounding this issue, 62% of high school teachers who are expected to specialize teach subjects outside their college major. The problem is particularly pronounced in the sciences, with a 98% mismatch in the physical sciences and an 80% mismatch in the biological sciences, highlighting a critical gap in subject-specific expertise", the executive summary from the Commission's upcoming Year Two Report reads. As a response, the Commission has pushed for bills that target to amend Republic Act 7836, or the Teachers Professionalization Act of 1994. House Bill No. 9979, and Senate Bill Nos. 2830, 2840, and 2913, filed by EDCOM 2 Commissioners, aim to address the misalignment between the teacher licensure exam and teacher education programs. The bills also allow flexible teacher licensure, acknowledging the diverse experiences and qualifications of teaching professionals. Yee also advocated for extending and structuring the duration of the practicum in teacher education programs. "We have one of the fewest practice teaching opportunities in the world in pre-service education", he said. "In well-performing education systems, practice teaching begins as early as first year college, with their responsibilities expanding under fourth year. Here in the Philippines, we only do practicum for one semester and only in the fourth year. It is imperative that we amend this urgently." EDCOM urged the TEC, together with CHED, to revise the teacher education curriculum to ensure that the teacher education pre-service curriculum is relevant to the realities of public schools, that it aligns with licensure examinations of PRC, and that it is accompanied by meaningful opportunities to practice teaching. Studies have highlighted the importance of practicum in providing teacher trainees with meaningful teaching experiences. These must go beyond mere observation and include active classroom management and lesson implementation. The Commission's push to improve alignment among CHED, PRC, DepEd, and TEC aims to enhance teacher education and development through quality assurance mechanisms. This move will be critical to ensure the effectiveness of teacher education programs and ultimately improving the quality of education provided to students. EDCOM 2's latest findings on teacher education, along with other focal areas such as early childhood education and basic education, will be released in its Year Two Report on January 27, 2025 in the House of Representatives, and January 28, 2025 in the Senate of the Philippines. *****

