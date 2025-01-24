Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the remarks of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla on the ICC

January 24, 2025

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the remarks of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla on the ICC

Secretary Remulla's pronouncement on the ICC's investigation on Duterte's war on drugs gives us hope that real justice for the thousands of victims of the former administration's killing spree could finally come.

Kung magkaroon man ng pag-uusap sa pagitan ng ating gobyerno at ng ICC, makita sana ng gobyerno na kailangan nitong tumulong sa imbestigasyon, 'di lang dahil sa treaty obligations natin, kundi lalo na para sa mga pamilya nina Kian delos Santos, Carl Angelo Arnaiz, Reynaldo "Kulot" de Guzman, at iba pang mga pamilya na matagal nang dumadaing ng hustisya.

