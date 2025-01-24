PHILIPPINES, January 24 - Press Release

January 24, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the remarks of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla on the ICC Secretary Remulla's pronouncement on the ICC's investigation on Duterte's war on drugs gives us hope that real justice for the thousands of victims of the former administration's killing spree could finally come. Kung magkaroon man ng pag-uusap sa pagitan ng ating gobyerno at ng ICC, makita sana ng gobyerno na kailangan nitong tumulong sa imbestigasyon, 'di lang dahil sa treaty obligations natin, kundi lalo na para sa mga pamilya nina Kian delos Santos, Carl Angelo Arnaiz, Reynaldo "Kulot" de Guzman, at iba pang mga pamilya na matagal nang dumadaing ng hustisya.

