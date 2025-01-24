FRANDZEL’S HEMAL MASTER RECOGNIZED AS A TOP MINORITY LAWYER

Managing Shareholder Hemal Master

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that its Managing Shareholder, Hemal Master , has been recognized as a “Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” for 2025 by Los Angeles Business Journal in a special issue that published yesterday. According to the publisher, “We have profiled those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors in the LA region.”According to the feature, “Hemal maintains a robust practice focusing on all aspects of lender representation, including representation of commercial banks, private equity funds, commercial finance companies, hedge funds and other lenders in real estate and commercial loan transactions, commercial and real estate loan workouts, lender liability defense, and exercise and enforcement of all types of lender remedies,” continues the Journal. “Master recently represented an international bank in the structuring, documentation, negotiation and closing of a $125 million syndicated construction loan for the development of a 236-room full service hotel. In addition to his experience with the firm, he completed a three-year long secondment to a major regional bank in which he advised on hundreds of matters.”Master regularly speaks at both industry events and to clients on timely topics involving finance. He was recognized as a 2024 “Legal Visionary” by Los Angeles Times and a “Top 100” Lawyer in Los Angeles for 2024 by Los Angeles Business Journal.

