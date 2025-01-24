Submit Release
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For the Quarter and Year to Date Ended December 31, 2024

WABASH, Ind., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (1/23/2025 Close: $39.80), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $1,440,000 or $1.29 per common share compared to $1,074,000 or $0.95 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $3,994,000 compared to $3,633,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $75,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,259,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1,010,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,578,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $3,487,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $2,682,000 or $2.38 per common share compared to $2,052,000 or $1.82 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was $7,776,000 compared to $7,277,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $75,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and $0 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $2,540,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1,938,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $7,273,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and $6,974,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 11.36% and 10.67%, respectively, compared to 8.82% and 9.03% for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2023. The three and six months ended December 31, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.99% and 0.93%, respectively, compared to 0.78% and 0.75%, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.30% at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $8,762,000 at December 31, 2024 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.49% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at December 31, 2024 were $579,610,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders’ equity was $49,217,000 at December 31, 2024 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 34,470 shares at an average price of $39.52. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 39,470 shares at an average price of $39.20. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185   


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

    December 31 June 30
      2024     2024  
    Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 9,531,033   $ 5,202,224  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   9,864,318     11,717,782  
  Cash and cash equivalents   19,395,351     16,920,006  
     
Securities available for sale   105,470,188     106,179,450  
Loans held for sale   647,441     559,830  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,573,850    
  at December 31, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024   421,864,177     411,841,368  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,289,700     1,289,700  
Accrued interest receivable   3,046,702     3,016,660  
Premises and equipment, net   7,546,937     7,614,589  
Mortgage servicing rights   1,093,572     1,086,587  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   12,944,163     12,725,890  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   -     1,250  
Other assets   5,098,352     4,913,693  
  Total assets $ 579,610,481   $ 567,362,921  
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 50,176,332   $ 47,530,618  
  Interest-bearing   476,342,992     466,891,628  
     Total deposits   526,519,324     514,422,246  
       
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,874,259     4,425,736  
  Total liabilities   530,393,583     518,847,982  
       
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
  Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,100,198 at December 31, 2024 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   10,133,144     10,266,257  
Retained earnings   63,696,411     61,694,919  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (10,654,524 )   (10,795,929 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 736,130 at December 31, 2024 and    
  710,085 at June 30, 2024   (13,976,496 )   (12,668,671 )
  Total shareholders' equity   49,216,898     48,514,939  
       
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 579,610,481   $ 567,362,921  
               

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

      Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31
        2024     2023   2024     2023  
      Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:        
  Loans, including fees $ 5,759,713   $ 5,283,343 $ 11,490,780   $ 10,315,094  
  Taxable securities   537,113     495,056   1,074,663     984,176  
  Tax exempt securities   411,872     419,116   817,709     842,735  
  Other   187,210     74,910   381,632     132,284  
    Total interest and dividend income   6,895,908     6,272,425   13,764,784     12,274,289  
             
Interest expense:        
  Deposits   2,901,835     2,601,732   5,989,166     4,933,582  
  Borrowings   14     38,140   14     63,469  
    Total interest expense   2,901,849     2,639,872   5,989,180     4,997,051  
             
Net interest income   3,994,059     3,632,553   7,775,604     7,277,238  
             
Provision for credit losses   75,000     -   75,000     -  
             
Net interest income after provision for        
  credit losses   3,919,059     3,632,553   7,700,604     7,277,238  
             
Noninterest income:        
  Net gains on sales of loans   141,322     22,292   239,334     43,406  
  Net gains (losses) on fixed assets   35,238     -   35,238     -  
  Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   -     -   (684 )   (37,006 )
  Commission income   452,309     334,542   936,389     669,991  
  Service charges and fees   208,986     256,951   465,519     502,485  
  Earnings on life insurance   110,593     94,612   218,272     175,481  
  Other   310,600     301,568   645,474     583,877  
    Total noninterest income   1,259,048     1,009,965   2,539,542     1,938,234  
             
Noninterest expense:        
  Salaries and benefits   2,004,047     1,869,210   4,045,660     3,783,406  
  Occupancy and equipment   311,383     309,349   633,457     626,590  
  Professional   193,931     121,300   336,682     242,954  
  Marketing   103,762     101,328   194,203     182,904  
  Deposit insurance premium   75,000     71,666   162,261     138,666  
  Regulatory assessment   11,569     10,345   19,282     20,690  
  Correspondent bank charges   24,055     20,269   46,554     44,210  
  Data processing   494,887     458,873   963,476     909,840  
  Printing, postage and supplies   84,644     87,518   156,852     155,218  
  Expense on life insurance   (82,096 )   24,740   (47,553 )   47,536  
  Contribution expense   9,601     10,226   19,102     19,935  
  Expense on REO   -     -   -     5,822  
  Other   347,235     402,221   743,467     796,694  
    Total noninterest expense   3,578,018     3,487,045   7,273,443     6,974,465  
             
Income before income taxes   1,600,089     1,155,473   2,966,703     2,241,007  
             
Income tax expense   160,565     81,027   284,493     188,901  
             
Net income $ 1,439,524   $ 1,074,446 $ 2,682,210   $ 2,052,106  
                       

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

    Three Months Ended December 31 Six Months Ended December 31
      2024     2023     2024     2023  
    Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:        
Earnings $ 1.29   $ 0.95   $ 2.38   $ 1.82  
Diluted earnings $ 1.29   $ 0.95   $ 2.38   $ 1.82  
Dividends paid $ 0.30   $ 0.29   $ 0.60   $ 0.58  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,112,282     1,125,986     1,127,300     1,126,307  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,100,198     1,125,453     1,100,198     1,125,453  
           
Supplemental data:        
Net interest margin **   2.82 %   2.69 %   2.76 %   2.72 %
Return on average assets ***   0.99 %   0.78 %   0.93 %   0.75 %
Return on average common equity ***   11.36 %   8.82 %   10.67 %   9.03 %
           
    December 31 June 30    
      2024     2024      
Nonperforming assets * $ 8,762,032   $ 4,044,082      
Repossessed assets $ 0   $ 1,250      
           
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets  
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis      
*** Annualized        

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

