Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Dividend

DUNMORE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC), parent company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announce their declaration of the Company’s 2025 first quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, a 5% increase above the prior year’s first quarter dividend paid of $0.38 per share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. serves Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northampton and Lehigh Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank’s 21 full-service community banking offices, along with the Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Minersville Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital and virtual experience via digital services and digital account opening through Online Banking and the Fidelity Mobile Banking app.

For more information visit our investor relations web site through www.bankatfidelity.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic, interest rate and competitive conditions, technological developments and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Contacts: Daniel J. Santaniello

President and Chief Executive Officer

570-504-8035

Salvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr.

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

570-504-8000

