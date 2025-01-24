LambdaTest Rolls Out Major Updates to KaneAI, Transforming the end-to-end Software Testing Experience

New updates include native app testing on real devices, data-driven testing, reusable modules, and expanded support for API and CI/CD workflows.

Noida/San Francisco, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a leading cloud-based unified testing platform announced the latest updates to Kane AI , the world’s first end-to-end software testing agent. These enhancements redefine how teams approach end-to-end test automation, offering powerful capabilities to streamline testing processes and improve efficiency.

Major new features include support for native app testing on Android and iOS real devices, enabling seamless testing across mobile platforms. KaneAI now allows users to author a test case once and execute it across thousands of configurations for desktop browsers and real devices. With integrated support for CI/CD frameworks such as Jenkins and GitHub Actions, teams can ensure smooth automation workflows without disruptions.

KaneAI also introduced data-driven testing, enabling users to upload datasets via CSV files or leverage AI for dynamic data generation. This addition simplifies the testing of complex scenarios and ensures greater coverage with minimal effort. API testing capabilities have been enhanced with support for all REST methods, allowing teams to perform thorough backend validations alongside front-end testing.

KaneAI also now extends support for popular open-source frameworks, including Selenium, Playwright, Cypress, and WebdriverIO for web testing, and Appium for native apps. The introduction of reusable modules ensures that common test steps, once defined, can be applied across multiple test cases, significantly reducing maintenance overhead and effort.

Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest shared, "We’re constantly striving to make testing easier and more effective. With these updates to KaneAI, we’ve focused on giving teams the flexibility to run their tests smarter and faster, ultimately saving time and improving the quality of their applications."

These features solidify KaneAI’s position as a comprehensive end-to-end testing platform, enabling teams to deliver faster, more reliable releases while improving product quality.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel software quality assurance platform that enables businesses to accelerate time to market through AI-powered cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

• Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 5000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

• HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to reduce quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

