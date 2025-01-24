Tai and RoadSync Join Forces to Revolutionize Payment Processing in Logistics

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software has announced a strategic partnership with RoadSync, a leading technology company specializing in freight payment solutions. This alliance is designed to improve payment processing and simplify back-office operations for freight brokers and third-party logistics providers (3PLs), enhancing overall productivity.

“Our collaboration with Tai delivers cutting-edge payment infrastructure for carriers, accelerating transactions and simplifying operations for brokers,” said Robin Gregg, CEO of RoadSync. “This integration underscores our dedication to advancing payments across the logistics industry, making processes faster, smarter, and more reliable.”

RoadSync’s best-in-class technology enables digital payments in under 60 seconds, significantly reducing the turnaround time between carrier invoice and final settlement. When integrated with Tai’s TMS, brokers gain seamless synchronization of carrier profiles, automatic payment recording, and instant shipment data integration. These features help eliminate costly and time-consuming reconciliation challenges, minimize manual data entry, and offer visibility into potential issues upfront.

“At Tai, we remain focused on empowering freight brokers and 3PLs with technology that simplifies operations and enhances efficiency,” said Daniel Ely, CPO at Tai Software. “Our partnership with RoadSync brings transformative payment capabilities directly into the Tai platform, allowing our customers to expedite workflows, improve transparency, and concentrate on driving their businesses forward. Together, we’re reshaping what’s possible in logistics payment processing.”

Through this partnership, freight brokers will benefit from the combined capabilities of two software powerhouses dedicated to helping clients save time, reduce costs, and elevate the value of their technology solutions.

To learn more about Tai Software, visit www.taisoftware.com . To learn more about RoadSync, please visit https://roadsync.com/ . For more information about the Tai-RoadSync integration, please contact Vanessa Galvis, Marketing Director, at vanessa.galvis@tai-software.com .

About Tai

Tai Software is a fully integrated freight management platform that drives brokers' efficiency and growth. Tai TMS automates operations for both Full Truckload (FTL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating seamlessly with major carriers and technology partners. With over 500 tool integrations and over 20 years of industry innovation, freight brokers trust Tai TMS to simplify their processes and focus on strategic business growth.

About RoadSync

RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for warehouses, carriers, brokers, repair/tow merchants, and drivers, integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry. For more information, visit www.roadsync.com .

